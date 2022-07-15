Veterans Fishing Day and Ladies Fishing Day return to Cave Spring on Saturday at Rolater Park. This is a chance for veterans and ladies to catch some trout and be introduced to fly fishing.
Veterans of all ages will access the pond to fish with fly rods for trout that morning. If the vet does not have his own fly rod, a loaner will be provided. The women anglers will have the same chance that afternoon.
TU members will assist fly casters and are willing to share their skills and instruct the novice anglers. Door prizes will be given out to lucky registered Vets and Ladies. Pond fishing is fly rod only, with the creek open to all types of fishing all day. TU memberships for veterans and first responders will be available at no cost to first time members. A hot dog lunch will be provided for the registered anglers. Barbless flies will be used at the pond for safety and easy release so anglers can catch more fish.
Vets pond fishing time: 10 a.m. till noon. Women’s pond fishing time: 1-3 p.m.
Casting and catching
Now for a “Readers Digest” version of casting, enticing the fish to hit and how to get the fish in. I am sorry that I cannot include illustrations. It’s easier to understand the casting process with drawings and photos.
Practice on the lawn with a hookless fly and as you progress, make a target to better your skills.
The first thing the angler must do after the line is fed through the guides and the fly is attached to the leader is to get just enough line out the end of the rod tip to “load” the rod. This is done by striping a few feet of the fly line from the reel until there is about twice as much fly line hanging from the rod tip as the rod is long.
Grip the rod handle slightly above the reel in the dominant hand with the fingers around the grip and the thumb lying on top. The rod should be a direct extension of your forearm. Grip the line between your forefinger and rod handle.
Casting sidearm: While holding the rod straight out in front of you with your elbow by your side, move to rod to one side a few feet fairly quickly and suddenly stop the rod. This should make the line stretch out in the initial direction of movement and lay on the grass. Always keep a slightly stiff wrist, as too much wrist movement results in problems.
Swiftly move the rod from the current position in the opposite direction, and stop the rod again. That should cause all the line to stretch out. By doing this action in front of you, you can watch what the rod and line is doing. If the rod tip or upper half of the rod is not flexing, or the line is not stretching out, repeat the process and increase the speed of the rod movement until it does.
The rod flexing is “loading the rod.” Repeat the process without letting the line touch the ground until you master the timing. Now aim at an area of the lawn and cast in that direction, allowing the line to stretch out on the ground. When the line is straight you have a successful cast. Practice until comfortable and consistent.
Now try the overhead cast. It is the same movement and timing but done vertically over the dominant shoulder. Keep the dominant elbow close to the body and use only the forearm to provide rod movement. Practice.
Take a trip to a creek or lake and try casting there. Odds are there will be trees and obstacles, especially for your back cast. Often casting sidearm, as I talked of first, you can avoid limbs that would be in the way of overhead casts.
At a lake, cast the fly towards your chosen water target and allow the fly to stay motionless. Drop the rod tip to near the water and point toward the fly. Grip the line between your forefinger and the rod and pull the line with the minor hand until the fly barely moves. A few seconds later, repeat and repeat again. Make another cast to different spot and do it all again. NOTE: In streams, the cast is the same, but if a dry fly is used allow the current to move the fly keeping the rod tip low and pointed toward the fly.
When a fish hits, use your minor hand to lightly and quickly tug the line and set the hook. Lift the rod tip and continue pulling until the fish is getting close then bring the fish to the bank. Always leave the leader and part of fly line extending from the rod.
Fly fishing safety: Wear sunglasses, preferably polarized, to protect the eyes from hooks. Always be aware of people and things around you. Barbless hooks will make releasing the fly from a hooking accident and allow quick release.
Come to Rolater Park Saturday for Veterans Fly Fishing and Women’s’ Fly Fishing and learn fly casting “hands on” from people that know.