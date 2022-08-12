During the annual gathering of Trout Unlimited chapters and leaders in Portland, Maine, the 5 Rivers Club at the University of Georgia was awarded the Silver Trout Award. It is the second highest yearly honor given by TU. This is the first time in the history of the award that the Silver Trout was awarded to a college organization.
The Trout Unlimited Costa 5 Rivers program is a network of more than 100 TU-affiliated college fishing clubs around the country focused on conservation.
Through their affiliation with Trout Unlimited, clubs plan and participate in a series of events and initiatives in conjunction with their local TU chapter. Upon completion, club members earn access to the student discount program from participating industry partners, thereby reducing the prohibitive cost curve of entering the sport. Costa Sunglass Co. is a major supporter of the 5 Rivers Program.
One of the founding leaders of the group, Guy Eroh, and faculty advisor professor Jay Shelton stated that the student group started in February of 2016 with an average of about 20 students attending meetings. The number of participants has varied from year to year but currently there are about 30. Guy has gone from a leadership position in the first year to advisor now.
The club has developed an excellent reputation in the community and the scale of projects that the members have been able to work on has grown in magnitude from simple stream cleanups and casting clinics to those projects described in the TU statement below.
Silver Trout Award; University of Georgia 5 Rivers Club Athens, Georgia
The 5 Rivers Club at UGA has been a staple in the TU college community for several years. This club represents the key values of the 5 Rivers program: education, conservation, community, engagement, and leadership.
Throughout the 2021-22 school year, the UGA club created several opportunities for UGA’s student body to learn about fly fishing, conservation, and Georgia’s natural resources. By inviting unique guest speakers, working with community partners, and hosting events in an around the Athens campus community, the UGA 5 Rivers club has built a welcoming community for UGA students seeking to give back to Georgia’s natural resources and build meaningful connections with other anglers.
Perhaps the most notable testament to the innovation, teamwork, and synergy of the UGA 5 Rivers club is its contribution to the 2021 Clean My Water Sweepstakes held during TU’s inaugural “Trout Week.” With the help of faculty advisor Dr. Jay Shelton, UGA 5 Rivers alum Guy Eroh, and chapter 436 — Upper Chattahoochee Chapter leaders, students successfully developed and launched a national clean-up initiative, inspiring people across the country to take care of their local waterways and “pick the dang stuff up.” This sweepstakes provided an accessible opportunity for anyone to participate in the Trout Week festivities from their own backyard.
Another admirable and nationally recognized accomplishment of the UGA 5 Rivers club is the Crayfish Creek restoration project. This project was developed and designed by UGA students and faculty and made possible by an Embrace A Stream grant, as well as support from numerous other partners. This project would not be possible without the talents of several students, including Emily Rogers, landscape architecture student and 5 Rivers club officer. Through her work on the Crayfish Creek project, Emily has left her mark on the UGA community. The UGA club is an inspiring example of what students can accomplish when they combine passion with action.
Fishing report
Greg Mitchell was fishing for striped bass in the Etowah River last week and caught an unexpected fish. While throwing lures for stripers, he was drifting a cut bream behind the boat hoping to hook a big one. The line drew tight and the fight began. About 10 minutes later he landed a 36½ pound blue catfish. A DNR official verified the fish and stated that it was the largest blue cat certified by the DNR that was known to be caught in the Etowah.
TU meeting
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Rome Floyd ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park in Rome at 6:30 p.m. There will be a film from National TU that is about reinvigorating chapters after COVID-19. A meal will be provided for $5. The public is invited.