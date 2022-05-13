It is safe to say that everyone knows something that others do not know and that if that knowledge is not passed on, it can go to waste. Similarly, many people have skills that were learned from others and those skills took time to hone to usefulness.
Many of the members of TU have skills and knowledge that can be shared with new anglers that can help make the new angler into a good and sometimes a great angler. Just as I share my woodworking skills with friends, I also share the fishing knowledge passed on to me from my father, uncles, friends and fellow TU members.
A few weeks ago Danny Jackson, who spearheaded the TU restoration work on Crayfish Creek, sent me the following brief story about he and his friends sharing skills with some novice anglers. Here is Danny’s story:
Last weekend, I and nine other anglers from around the Southeast gathered in Brevard, N.C., for our annual spring fishing trip. Participants included folks from my Oconee River Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the University of Georgia 5Rivers club, and the New River Valley TU Chapter, which I was affiliated with during my time in Virginia. The weather, fishing, and camaraderie all weekend were exceptional! The group consisted of both highly experienced anglers, and several that had only been on the stream a few times and were eager to learn the ropes.
We fished mostly the well known stocked streams in the area, and they did not disappoint us. The water levels were lower than in years past, so being stealthy was critical. These streams are stocked with rainbow, brown, and brook trout, all of which can be found in fairly high numbers.
I spent much of the first day working with one of our newer members, Jason, who has only been fly fishing twice in his life but was excited to learn. After providing a short instruction, Jason took the information he learned and quickly caught several 10-12 inch rainbow trout. Shortly after that Jason hooked a much larger brown trout, and I quickly realized we hadn’t yet covered how to play a large fish, as it ran across the pool, jumped, and spit the hook. By the end of the day, Jason had successfully landed 11 trout, which is a good day for anyone, but a great day considering it was only his third outing ever.
After reflecting on a long weekend, the number and size of fish I caught seems to fade in comparison to the excitement of sharing the experience with new anglers. It was great catching up with old friends, making new ones, and gaining a few new fishing stories. I can’t wait for next spring.
Just as Danny and his friends helped the anglers with little experience improve their fishing abilities on the trip to North Carolina, most members of the Coosa Valley Chapter of TU will open up their tackle boxes and hearts and teach others. Whether it is choosing the right lure, bait or fly to use on certain streams, and we also know which of these lures are best on winter trips or days of high and murky water levels.
At our last chapter meeting our treasurer, Cathy, said she was missing a lot of trout when fly fishing. She said that when she tried to set the hook, she usually missed the fish and had to recast and that usually the fish had moved on. I asked how she was trying to set the hook and her reply was that she was swiftly lifting the rod. I told her of a better technique of hook setting that I had learned from my father over 60 years ago.
That technique is to not raise the rod, but to use the “stripping hand” to give a small, quick jerk on the line. If the hook misses the fish, the fly is still in the water near the fish and often the fish will grab the fly again. Once the angler knows the fish is on, then lift the rod tip and play the fish.
Kids Fishing Day June 18
After our hiatus due to covid, the long awaited Kids Fishing Day returns to Rolater Park in Cave Spring the Saturday before Fathers Day. All REGISTERED KIDS will receive a coupon for a free hot dog lunch. Parents and other persons can enjoy the same lunch for $2 each.
Kids’ Fishing Day is for children between the ages of 3 through 12.
The children fish in age groups in the pond only. Licensed adults and children in any age groups may fish in the creek all day.
TU meeting
The next meeting will be at the ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park in Rome on Thursday, May 26, at 6:30 pm. We will be finalizing plans for Kids Fishing Day and assigning duties. Volunteers are needed. The public is invited.