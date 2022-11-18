I recently ran into a classmate of mine from West Rome High at a local grocery store. Carolyn McGuiness has been one of the captains of the Roman Holiday river excursion boat for many years. She said that she enjoyed my column, “The health of the rivers of the Coosa Valley” and that she knew very little about origins of the rivers. I told her that I would write in detail about the headwaters and sources.
The Etowah is blessed with having an abundance of quality trout streams as tributaries. Today I will focus on Lumpkin County streams.
Lumpkin County can be divided into two watersheds: the Etowah, which is formed on the west side of the county, and the Chestatee on the east side. There are many dozens of unnamed small headwater streams that feed the creeks that form the Etowah.
Lumpkin County has a map called Sustainable Trout Stream Areas with Road Index on its website and this map is a great source for anglers. The streams are designated as primary, with self-sustaining populations of trout; secondary, reliant on stocking trucks; and non-designated, which might have trout but cannot support trout year-round.
The Etowah upstream of Ga. 52 and all the tributaries are primary trout streams. The actual Etowah starts as a very small stream just south of the Appalachian Trail. After flowing southeast through Camp Merrill it is joined by Montgomery Creek, which more than doubles the Etowah’s flow. A mile or so farther south, Ward Creek adds its flow to the Etowah — and about a mile farther downstream, Bull, Two Run and Edmunston have merged and flow as one into the Etowah. Less than a mile farther, Dunn Branch, and then Black Branch, donate their water. As the Etowah flows south, the next major tributary, Jones Creek, adds more flow.
The Etowah now begins flowing through privately owned properties and is not as remote. Beginning as a wild and pristine stream, Nimblewill, with its multiple tributaries, joins the Etowah after flowing through many miles of private land. A few small streams join the Etowah before it flows under Ga. 52 — and at that point the Etowah changes from a primary trout stream to a secondary stream.
Tobacco Pouch Branch, a primary stream, joins the Etowah next, followed by Hurricane Creek, a primary evolving to secondary trout water before joining the Etowah. After flowing under Ga. 9, Mooney Branch and Camp Creek are the last primary trout streams to join the Etowah, but a few small secondary trout streams still join the river. The Etowah downstream of Camp Creek becomes a non-designated stream and leaves Lumpkin County a few miles farther downstream.
I have fished many of the streams in Lumpkin County through the years, but my friend and fishing companion Charlie Ford has fished the Etowah Watershed in Lumpkin a lot more than I have. Here are a few of his thoughts on the upper Etowah and fish that are found there.
Nimblewill Creek from Etowah River upstream to the national forest boundary is primarily on private land and has a lot of stockers and some very nice holdover fish. Once you get into the national forest, there are several miles of water that also have native brook trout. Near the head of the stream, the creek’s gradient increases rapidly and it becomes narrow. From that point, it is all wild trout and becomes more like stalking and hunting than your normal fishing.
The Etowah from Jay Bridge upstream is very rugged and holds a lot of stockers, holdovers and the occasional wild fish. The section up until the national forest is mostly private land but floatable. Once it enters the national forest, the river can be very productive if you are stealthy. Montgomery Creek, if you are sturdy and stealthy, you can follow it to some of the best wild trout fishing in the state.
Jones Creek has special regulations in the national forest. Downstream, almost all the creek is on private land. If you talk to landowners and have the gift of gab you might land some of the most spectacular wild trout in the area.
For my money, the most productive stream in the area is the Etowah River from Jay Bridge to Ga. 52 Bridge. There is plenty of water and a “duke’s mixture” of trout in that section of the Etowah.
On Nov. 12, 2001, Charlie Ford of Rome caught the state record brown trout that weighed in at 18 pounds, 6.72 ounces, from the Chattahoochee River. That record stood until Chad Doughty caught a 20-pound, 14-ounce brown trout on the Hooch on July 27, 2014.
I will follow the Etowah downstream to Rome in future columns.