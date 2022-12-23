A few weeks ago I wrote that the Etowah River begins in Lumpkin County and is blessed with all of its tributaries within the county being high quality trout streams. As the Etowah flows south, there are still a lot of tributaries that begin as trout streams.
As the Etowah River flows into Dawson County, there are not any obvious changes in terrain, gradient or water quality compared to Lumpkin County. Most of the tributaries originate as trout streams, but some streams do lose their designation as trout streams before joining the Etowah. The Etowah itself becomes too warm to support trout and the larger tributaries become too warm for trout.
The Etowah flows southeast for a few miles after entering Dawson County and just before it starts flowing northwest it comes within 3 miles of the Chestatee River. If it were not for a ridgeline that parallels Highway 400, the Etowah might have become part of the Chattahoochee drainage. Rome is happy that the ridgeline exists.
The Etowah River is a great whitewater destination and can be canoed or kayaked for about 15 miles in Lumpkin County, then all the way to Rome. The rapids are mostly class 1 and class 2 in Lumpkin, with several waterfalls — some that must be portaged — and even has an old mineshaft that is passable at certain water levels. The whitewater of the Etowah in Dawson County is similar to that upstream in Lumpkin, mostly class 1 and 2 ,and like any whitewater, the rapids can become class 3 or 4 during high water.
Those who desire to catch trout in Dawson County have a large number of streams to choose from, including streams with wild trout. Most of the Etowah tributaries in Dawson County are small. The three largest are Shoal, Long Swamp and Amicalola creeks, which all start as trout streams.
I cannot write about the Etowah without covering my favorite tributary of the river, Amicalola Creek. A section of it, roughly three and a half miles, is stocked heavily during the Delayed Harvest period and many trophy size fish are also stocked. The Delayed Harvest area begins at Steel Bridge and continues downstream to Ga. 53. Trout can be found downstream of the 53 bridge in the winter, but the water becomes too warm for trout in the summer.
Over the years I have enjoyed Amicalola Creek and it is by far the most spectacular canoe-able creek flowing into the Etowah. Places along the creek such as “Devils’ Elbow” and “Edge of the World” bring back memories. I remember catching the trout “grand-slam,” floating from the farthest upstream put-in on the Amicalola down to the takeout at Highway 53.
Canoeing the Amicalola downstream of 53 should only be done by very skilled canoeists and kayakers. There are many class 3 and 4 rapids below Edge of the World. For the first mile below it, the river drops in elevation at over 80 feet per mile and is almost all class 3 to 4 continuous technical rapids. The next 9 miles have many class 2, class 3 and some class 4 rapids. There is a gauge at the Highway 53 bridge. If the gauge reads 1.2 or higher, only the most skilled paddlers should attempt the rapids, which can easily reach class 5. Please note that this section of the Amicalola should only be done by groups of skilled paddlers, so never float downstream of Highway 53 alone.
Just before the Etowah merges with the Amicalola, the river becomes less of a whitewater stream and the peaceful flow invites the angler to cast along the banks as he or she floats toward Canton. Since leaving Dawson County and a short flow through Forsyth County, the Etowah flows through Cherokee County for about 25 miles before reaching Canton, the first urban setting of the river. The river fishing in Cherokee County can be good for spotted bass as well as a lot of varied sunfish and some catfish.
The next story of the Etowah will cover the river from Canton down to Rome.
