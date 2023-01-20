In Cherokee County, the Etowah River begins its transformation into a somewhat urban river. From Canton to Rome there are very few sections of the river that are publicly owned and even camping on any of the islands is considered trespassing.
When the Etowah passes under the Ga. 20 bridge in Canton, it has an almost continuous flow that is perfect for a casual canoe float to Allatoona Lake. There are some ancient fish weirs along the way. If you float the river in the appropriate spring week, you could catch striped bass, white bass or, maybe, hybrid bass, which all migrate up the river from Allatoona.
The first major tributaries below Canton are Puckett Creek and Jug Creek. These creeks flow from the north and are not designated trout water. A few miles downstream, as the Etowah begins to become part of Lake Allatoona, Shoal Creek joins the river. Just before the Etowah passes under Ga. 20 — Knox Bridge — Knox Creek joins the Etowah.
The next two creeks of decent size to join the river are Sweetwater, from the north, and Blankets Creek, from the east. Blankets Creek spends most of its life flowing through subdivisions and is far too warm for trout. Other creeks originating in Cherokee County that are large enough to mention are Clarks, Kellogg and Owl creeks. The last streams feeding into Allatoona from the north are put and take trout streams. These Bartow County streams are Boston, Stamp and Pine Log creeks, which all lose their trout stream designation before adding their flow to the river. Little River is the last large stream adding its flow to the Etowah in Lake Allatoona and spends almost all of its time in subdivisions of Cherokee County.
Allatoona and Little Allatoona creeks flow north through Cobb County, adding their flow into Lake Acworth — which is actually an arm of Lake Allatoona — and gives the lake its name.
After the Etowah leaves Allatoona Lake, the river changes drastically. The flow is no longer reliant on nature alone, but now is under the influence of the releases from the dam along with the weather.
The first four miles of the river is much like a narrow lake. The Thompson Weinman dam, which is about 20 feet high, backs up water almost to the foot of Allatoona Dam. Fishing is best when there is no electricity generation and sunfish are easily taken in the clear water with a fly rod. If Allatoona is generating, be careful: The current is strong and a canoe going over the Thompson Weinman dam could prove deadly.
From this point downstream to Rome, the river is a series of casual day long floats with many shallow wade-able areas, sandbars and fish weirs. It is not a place for large boats unless they are jet drive. Fishing can be great for spotted bass, catfish and sometimes striped bass.
If the dam is generating, you can forget wading. As a precaution, if you pull your canoe on a sandbar or shoreline make sure you secure the canoe on a long rope tied to a high branch. If the water rises, an unattended boat can easily float away and strand the paddler.
The first road that crosses the Etowah below Thompson Weinman dam giving access to the river is at Douthit Ferry Road. This road is a mile downstream of the Etowah Indian Mounds and Pumpkinvine Creek. The first true canoe access point is at West Avenue, Ga. 61 and 113. It is an easy float and you will pass Plant Bowen as you near the next access — at the Euharlee boat ramp, about 8 miles downstream of West Avenue.
The float from Euharlee to the Hardin Bridge ramp is slightly more than 3 miles and can be combined with the trip to the next take-out at Macedonia Road, making the complete float about a 10 mile trip. The section from Hardin Bridge to Macedonia has some great scenery and sometimes great fishing. There is a 2 mile section that is almost all wade-able at low water and is loaded with fish weirs, rapids and sandbars. This is a great place for a picnic.
The next area of the river is by far the longest section to float without taking out on private property. There have been many folks who have paddled out in the dark, due to getting a late start or just spending too much time fishing or swimming. The distance from Macedonia Road to Grizzard Park and Dixon Landing is 16 miles. The float from Dixon to the out in Rome is about 6 miles.
Along the entire trip below Allatoona, the river is fed by many tributaries that almost start out as put and take trout streams. But they all lose their trout stream designation before entering the river.
Make sure you plan your river trip wisely and let a friend know where you will be.
Not all landowners are friendly, so respect the land and the river and make your trip memorable.