My friend Steve Peace and I have been fishing together since we were in grammar school. One thing we always enjoy is winter fishing in Cherokee, North Carolina. We have fished on many trips when the stream banks and roads were covered in a blanket of snow, sometimes a foot or more. We are blessed in the South by short spells of cold weather and streams that rarely freeze over completely.
Here are suggestions for safe winter fishing from Steve:
Trout fishing in the winter can be the most productive time of the year and gives you a chance to get out of the house on dreary winter days. When trout fishing in the winter, being safe is something you should think about.
If it’s going to be a cold, wet or snowy day, dress appropriately. Wearing water resistant gear is always a good idea. Fishing gloves and a few hand warmers are always welcomed. Neoprene waders are almost essential when there is snow on the ground. Hip waders work well on small streams, but chest waders will definitely keep you warmer and drier in big streams.
The proper footwear is also required. Felt bottom or other non-slip wading boots really help reduce the chance of a slip and fall. There is nothing worse than landing in a cold mountain stream on a freezing day. Stay out of the water if you can.
If you’re going to be wading, a wading staff is always a good idea. Also know the water you’re going to be wading in. It only takes a second to step in a hole that can come over your waders or to get in water that’s too swift. There are several websites that provide detailed information on proper wading when trout fishing.
Wear good, polarized sunglasses. Not only do they help see into the water, they can also save your eyes from a flying lure or fly, or a limb that snaps back from your buddy walking in front of you.
Don’t fish alone if possible. In the event of a slip or fall, having someone with you can be a lifesaver. When fishing in areas without cellphone reception, having someone with you is a must.
A lot of trout fishing areas are located in some pretty rough terrain. Don’t take chances when traversing rough terrain. With the wet or sometimes frozen ground, slips and falls can easily happen. Go slow and be cautious.
Winter fishing can be very rewarding but not taking the proper safety precautions can turn it into a regrettable day. Be Safe, Fish Hard!
Thanks, Steve.
I would like to add a few helpful hints for the winter fisherman:
Always have a full set of extra clothing: Socks, pants, shirt, underwear, jacket and hat. A little water in your waders can spoil your day. A lot of water without a change of clothes can lead to a miserable ride home.
Keep a large towel or two in the vehicle. If you get wet, you must dry off before putting on your clothes.
Check your waders for leaks well before heading to the stream. A small leak can slowly soak your foot or leg. A big leak is bone-chilling. There are some “almost instant” wader sealants that are UV activated. While indoors or in a shadow, squeeze a dab onto the hole and spread it slightly. Expose it to sunlight and the hole will seal.
A decent first aid kit should be kept in your vehicle. Always have alcohol, Band-Aids, iodine, medical tape, gauze and tweezers. Hemostats should be included for hook removal. A few feet of rolled up duct tape should be carried with you on the stream to quickly close and cover a small wound if you are cut far from the car.
One last word of advice: Always carry a spare rod and reel with you on every fishing trip, whether it is winter or summer. A slip or fall can easily break your rod or even the reel. A loose screw can disappear into water or the leaves and ruin what could have been a fun and rewarding trip.
Winter is almost upon us and die-hard trout anglers will not let “a little cold” keep them away from the creeks, unless the creek is totally frozen over.
