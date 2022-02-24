It has been about two years since I last wrote a Talking Trout column and after many of my readers asked me to write again, I decided to start putting some things together.
For about 16 years I submitted stories about fishing and updates on the activities of Trout Unlimited — including meeting notices, Kids Fishing Days, the Chili Cook off, Veterans Fishing Days, stream restorations and other TU undertakings.
When COVID-19 came along, almost all TU meetings were put on hold and events that involved the public were also postponed. The national TU leadership advised us to limit interactions that could spread covid and that shut down almost all TU events.
The Kids’ Fishing Day, Veterans’ and Women’s fishing days in Cave Spring are still scheduled for June and July. These events are subject to change in case a new covid surge happens.
The main thing that I want the readers to know is that TU is still in existence and although we have slowed, we have still been conducting some stream work as well and continuing our fundraising. One project that took place in the past few months was on Crayfish Creek, a tributary of the Chattahoochee River near Atlanta.
The Crayfish Creek Restoration Project was initiated by members of the Upper Chattahoochee Chapter of TU, the Oconee River Chapter and the TU Five Rivers Club at the University of Georgia. Although Crayfish Creek is a small tributary of the Hooch, it was severely degraded and was depositing tons of sediment and silt into the main river. The project was funded by all the TU chapters in Georgia along with fundraisers, corporate donations of money and equipment, as well as local governments and nonprofit organizations. A large section of the creek has been restored at a cost of over $100,000, but the work will continue for some time into the future.
The Georgia Council of TU is still conducting Trout Camp each year. For the past 16 years, Ga. TU has been having trout camp. Trout Camp is five days of learning all about trout — including how to fish, tie flies, cast, stream biology and renovation — in a safe environment taught by some of the best trout anglers in Georgia. In order to fund trout camp, TU is having a fundraiser, a Dream Trip raffle.
The Dream Trip is five days of fishing and six nights’ food and lodging in a private cabin in Idaho near Yellowstone. Your host is John McGarity, who is not only a well respected angler but a super cook. There are many great runner-up prizes also.
In order to maximize ticket sales in the covid environment, tickets are being sold online through a professional service. Raffle tickets are $10 each, with a small additional fee going to the ticket sales service. This is the only fundraiser the Georgia council has each year and in addition to Trout Camp, some raffle funds go to operation of the Council.
The Coosa Valley Chapter as well as all chapters in Georgia can benefit from the ticket sales. When you go online to purchase tickets, make sure to check the Coosa Valley Chapter so that our chapter will receive our share.
Here is the website: go.TuLocalEvents.org/4c1858
Our sale ends March 15. Winners will be announced at the March 19 Georgia TU Council quarterly meeting in Blue Ridge.
Fishing reports
Steve Holloway caught over two dozen large slab crappie at his dock on Lake Weiss. He was using minnows.
The annual white bass and yellow bass run will be starting soon in the mouth of creeks flowing into the Coosa. It is a little early, but as soon as you see the dogwood trees beginning to bud you will know that the white bass will be moving into the creeks. Once the migration starts, you will find the fish farther up the tributaries of the Coosa and the other rivers around Rome.
If you have a fishing report I will be happy to mention your catch in upcoming articles. I promise that I will not give away your secret fishing hole and will only give generalities.