Plastics have been around for many years. Some occur naturally such as shellac, cellulose and latex but synthetic plastics started to be manufactured in quantities after the beginning of the 20th century. Plastics are petrochemicals, meaning they are produced from petroleum and natural gas. World War II was a great step forward for the ynthetic plastics and the modern plastic industry began.
I can honestly say that I would not be able to write my column without plastic. The keyboard, monitor, mouse and even the desk chair I am sitting in are all made with a lot of plastics. The problem is that although I hate plastics we seemingly cannot live without it. Our cars, bedding, clothes, wood finishes, dishes, lawn equipment and many of our household appliances are made with at least some plastics. Fast food exacerbates the problem.
If all the plastics in the world were reused until unusable and then recycled or properly disposed of, we would not see plastic bottles on the side of the road and the plastic would not end up in the water.
There are five huge garbage patches in the oceans of the world and all are comprised of large quantities of plastics — from tennis shoes and flip flops to ropes, nets, plastic bags and anything that floats. The largest patch is known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and is roughly three times the size of France. It is in an eddy caused by the Pacific Currents.
Why should we be concerned about a huge floating mass in the Pacific between Hawaii and California? First, the size: According to The Ocean Cleanup Foundation based out of The Netherlands, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch stretches across 617,000 square miles of the northern Pacific Ocean and plastics make up 99.9% of the trash in the patch. At least 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic are in this patch alone. Just how many pieces of microplastic does it take to kill an oyster or a baleen whale?
Where does all of the plastic in the oceans come from? It comes from humans who do not recycle or dispose of the plastics properly. About 80% of the plastics in our oceans come from 10 rivers. Rivers from Bosnia, Guatemala, South America, Africa, Indonesia and all around the world also contribute to the problem. Many of these rivers have major fish kills just from being clogged with plastics. The problem is not just them, but “us.”
Plastics break down, but they almost never go away. Plastics decay and become microplastics, which are often invisible to the naked eye. These tiny pieces can float with and often attach to planktons and are consumed by other small and large sea animals. The plastics work their way up the food chain to us. Whales, fish, birds and other animals die every day from ingesting plastics. As an example a small pilot whale in Indonesia died because 80 plastic bags blocked its intestines.
If you are eating ocean fish, the odds are that some type of microplastics were absorbed into the flesh of the fish, lobster, clam or shrimp. You are what you eat.
Even though there are plastics that have been in our rivers of North Georgia for over a half century, the rivers here probably have a much lower concentration of plastics than the oceans. Trout that are in our mountain streams are probably the least likely of freshwater fish to have microplastics in them.
What can we do to help our oceans? First, reuse and recycle your plastics. Avoid buying plastics if at all possible. Use reusable shopping bags. Ask the recyclers to increase the types of plastics that are taken at the center. Ask the recyclers to take glass. Buy glass or aluminum containers instead of plastic. Glass and aluminum are infinitely recyclable, Plastics are not.
I often feel like getting on my soapbox and telling folks walking out of a store with six or eight gallon bottles of water that they are just adding to the problem and wasting money at the same time. If these folks are buying water because they are not wanting to drink tap water, they could save a lot of money by getting a water filter for their kitchen cold water. A replaceable filter cartridge lasts for months and costs less than two weeks of bottled water. How much of these folks’ plastics wind up on roadways and in the rivers?
Yesterday I ate a trout I caught in mountain waters. What did you eat?