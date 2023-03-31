I attended the Bartow County Planning Commission meeting in Monday and I wish I had grabbed a bite to eat before the session started. Starting time was 6 p.m. and there were four properties up for consideration — and the Wildlife Management Area was the last to go before the board. By 7:30 p.m. two parcels were denied change and one approved. A short break was taken and then Pine Log came up for consideration.
The property is owned by the Aubrey Corp., which is the corporate name of the Neel family, and currently zoned A-1. The request is to change the current zoning of several areas to various densities of residential parcels, some commercial, some industrial, as well as an area where mining is allowed.
Mr. Jim Ramseur spoke on behalf of the Neel family, which wants to have the property stay open to the public and have the State of Georgia or other nonprofit purchase ut and maintain it as a WMA or other preservation use. The Aubrey Corp. is currently in negotiations with the state and others but, as of the meeting, no agreement has been reached.
The state’s current lease ends on May 15. If there is no agreement for the sale of the property by that date, the WMA will be closed.
The zoning changes proposed by the Aubrey Corp. are logical and well thought out and will place residential, commercial and industrial zones in areas where they are best suited. The mining area is at a large granite deposit. The Neel family wishes that a minimum of 5,000 acres will stay as greenspace.
After Mr. Ramseur and an associate spoke in request of the change, there was a public comment period. Each person was allowed 3 minutes to express their thoughts. Although the normal limit is 10 speakers, the board allowed more than that number due to the importance of the meeting. Several speakers went far over the 3 minute limit, and after each of the comments the board was allowed to question the person.
The public comments covered a wide range of topics from endangered plants, crayfish and darters to water quality, road use, congestion and noise. Many folks spoke of tabling the vote to allow more time for negotiations with the state. I even spoke, and my main concern was to make sure that the Stamp Creek drainage basin is restricted from new roads and residences to protect the endangered species that are there.
After the comment period ended, Mr. Ramseur had his rebuttal and Mr. Neel spoke. Their words were strong and informative and helped me to feel even better about the zoning changes. There were a lot of questions from the board and Mr. Neel asked the board to address the list of conditions concerning the rezoning. One condition was that there would be 5,000 acres of greenspace. That condition was tweaked by a board member so that the 5,000 acres be as a whole and that buffers in the overall zoning plan would NOT be counted in the 5,000 acres.
A vote was taken as the clock approached 11 p.m., with only two votes against. The zoning request now goes to the sole County Commissioner, with the zoning board recommending approval with conditions. We all, including the Neel family, are in hopes that the state will come through and purchase the property.
White Bass canoe float
Last Friday, Charles Murphy, Terry Zieger and I floated from Fosters Mill to Brushy Branch in pursuit of white and yellow bass. This was the second day of warm weather after the recent cold spell. We found a few small whites early in the float as well as bream, spotted bass and a few yellow bass. As we approached the lake area, I caught four large whites that cumulatively weigh over 6 pounds. We probably caught 30 or more fish. I paddled alone and the last 2 miles of open water and constant strong wind blowing directly in our faces made the 2 miles feel like 4.
Trout stocking
Up until Georgia began year round trout season, the last Saturday in March was the opening day of trout season. This year the traditional “put & take” trout streams have already received the normal stocking numbers. Many of these streams are the historical destination for the anglers wanting fish for the dinner table. There are still plenty of fish in the hatchery raceways and we should see plenty of fish this year.
TU meeting
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Trout Unlimited Chapter will be Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Rome Floyd ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park. Terrell Shaw will be our guest speaker. He is a great storyteller, naturalist and educator who worked with the Arrowhead Outdoor Education Center for many years. I will also give a few details of the Southeastern Regional Rendezvous. The public is invited.