The Conasauga River leaves the Cohutta Wilderness about 2 miles below Chicken Coop Gap and meanders for about 5 miles before being joined by Jacks River at the Tennessee state line. It is possible to launch a canoe or kayak upstream of the Tennessee line where the river comes close to Ga. 2. I have done this several times.
This 2-mile stretch is a great warm-up for the whitewater that is found just below the Snorkel Hole. The Snorkel Hole is nearly world famous and is a great place to swim and see some of the unique diversity of the aquatic organisms that are found in the Conasauga watershed.
The Conasauga River is home to more than 90 fish species, including 10 federally listed species of fish and mussels. Historically there were 42 species of freshwater mussels but only 25 species still exist. It is estimated that only 1% of the original population remains.
When at the Snorkel Hole, it is possible to see some of the fish, mussels, crawfish and salamanders that call the Conasauga — and no other place on earth — home. In late summer the water is warm enough to don mask, snorkel and fins and observe these water creatures in the normally crystal clear water. In spring and early summer, a wetsuit is a good idea.
The Snorkel Hole is quite large, probably an acre or more, and shallow in most places. After a heavy rain, the pool can become dingy and the current picks up dramatically. This is not the best time to snorkel, but a good time to float the great whitewater that begins immediately below the Snorkel Hole.
To find this wonderful spot for a picnic, a swim or a whitewater adventure, drive north from Chatsworth on U.S. 411. About 2 miles south of the Tennessee state line there is a small crossroads community of Cisco. Turn right near the Cisco Baptist Church. This is Old Ga. 2 and is the only remaining state highway that is not fully paved. Just outside Cisco as you are leaving Highway 411 the road turns to gravel. Stay on this main road until you cross Jacks River then turn left. The Snorkel Hole is less than a mile down on the left. There is a parking area and usually a porta-potty.
Blue Ridge festival
The Blue Ridge Trout & Outdoor Adventures Festival is about a week away, so make plans to bring friends and family to this great event. This is a chance to not only learn about trout and trout fishing in Georgia but also sample great food and beverages that are found in and around Blue Ridge.
As far as food goes, there is a lot to choose from: Barbecue, pizza, catfish, kettle corn, ice cream and shaved ice, to mention a few. There will also be adult beverages, locally brewed beer and wine from the many local vineyards.
If you are into fishing and the outdoors and want to learn fly fishing, Atlanta Fly Fishing School and Blue Ridge Fly Fishing School will both be happy to set you up for classes and any of the outfitters can put you on whitewater or get you ready for a camping adventure or a local hike. And as far as an adventure, the fishing guides can see that you can fish exotic locales for bonefish or permit. On the Fly South will be there and anyone who missed Jimmy Jacobs when he visited Rome can buy copies of his books.
There will be several outdoor recreation and fishing clubs at the festival. In addition to fishing retailers and services there will be art and gourmet shops on site. This is also a chance to get a little hands-on fly casting instruction from the Atlanta Fly Fishing School. There will be a climbing wall, axe throwing, gem mining and a kids’ trout pond for the youngsters.
If you want to hear some great Georgia born musicians, this is the day for you. The Kurt Thomas Band from Dahlonega will be on stage. Kurt has opened for many nationally acclaimed artists, from Ronnie Milsap to Brooks & Dunn and LeAnn Rhimes.
Blue Ridge native Shannon York who has opened for Travis Tritt as well as the Confederate Railroad, will have her band on stage also.
There will be so much to do at the Blue Ridge Trout & Outdoor Adventures Festival that you will want to return next year just to do the things that you just didn’t have time for. The gates will open at 10 a.m. and the event will close at 6 p.m., on Saturday, April 29, in Downtown City Park in Blue Ridge.