A few months ago I asked James Payne to send me a story about one of his fishing trips. I thought that he might write about the storm we fished through on Mountaintown Creek, or another trip, but he decided to write about an early memory that will last forever.
This is from James:
It was the most beautiful creature I had ever laid my hands on. There was a crimson stripe down the sides with other blotches of red at the gills. It was covered with countless black spots on a sea of green. There it was, glistening and squirming in my net. I had finally caught that mythical creature I had read about so often in Field and Stream. I think it was the summer of 1965 or 1966.
I caught the trout in the Chattahoochee River in Helen, Georgia. That was before Helen turned into the atrocity they now call an “Alpine Village.” Our Methodist minister from Rome, Ralph Broome, had been reassigned to serve in Helen, and the parsonage was right on the main street across the road from the river.
Ralph was a big man with white hair and a mustache. He was a former Georgia State Patrol officer. He was saved at a Methodist camp meeting and then went into the ministry. He was one of the three men that I knew that used a fly rod. The others were my uncle Geston Payne and my cousin Leon Hardin. All three smoked pipes.
Leon had two ponds, and he was the first person that I was to see catch a fish on a fly rod. He caught bluegill. Every time he caught one, he exclaimed, “MERCY”. Leon said “mercy” a lot for some reason. I can still see my uncle Geston crouched down on the dam of one of Leon’s ponds. He flicked the fly line parallel to the bank. A bass exploded on his fly and after that I was determined to get a fly rod, but that’s another story. Now back to Rev. Broome.
As mentioned earlier, he was a large man with white hair and a mustache. Imagine Col. Sanders with a pipe in his mouth, using a fly rod. He was an artist with that fly rod and, being a preacher, he had access to just about every pond in Rome, Georgia.
My father, Sanford Payne, and I accompanied “Preacher” Broome, as he was called. We walked across the road from the parsonage to the Chattahoochee. My father was not a trout fisherman, but he was always there to take me. I don’t know if he ever caught a trout, but I know he always enjoyed the never-ending tales and stories from Preacher Broome.
I was outfitted with the latest waders from Kmart and converse tennis shoes. I was using a fly rod that probably cost me less than $10 and a fly that was bought from an ad in Field and Stream.
We stepped into the river and had it to ourselves. The water was crystal clear and so was the sky. Not another fisherman in sight. I knew nothing about fishing in moving water. I just stripped out the line and let the fly go downstream. All of a sudden there was a tug, the line tightened, and the rod bent. The trout jumped and then skittered across the surface. I somehow managed to get it into the net.
I don’t remember if I caught more fish that day. One was enough for me.
The thrill of feeling that tug and the fight of the fish has been repeated for me thousands of times over the last 50+ years. I’m tempted to say I have so many fly rods that my wife has threatened me with serious consequences if I even think about getting another one but, actually, she has bought most of them for me. I’m outfitted with hundreds of dollars of waders, vests and all manner of dodads required for fly fishing. My father and my mentors are now only in my memories, and so is that trout. I’ve caught very large trout in exotic places, but nothing compares to that beautiful little 8-inch rainbow I caught on that summer day in Helen.
James has served on the Coosa Valley Chapter Trout Unlimited board several times and has been the newsletter editor and president of the chapter. His love of trout fishing has continued to the point that after retirement he now lives on the Toccoa River. Thanks, James, looking forward to more tales.
Workday at Rock Creek
The workday has been changed from Johns Creek to Rock Creek. To prep the area for the USFS Kids Fishing Day, the Coosa Valley and the Cohutta chapters will do structure maintenance and site improvements.
Kayak sweepstakes
Our chapter is giving away an Old Town Top Water angler’s kayak. Raffle tickets are $10 each, with discounts for groups of five. It can be seen at United Community Bank on Second Avenue in Rome.
TU Meeting
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley chapter will be Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park. Terrell Shaw will be our guest speaker. He worked with the Arrowhead Outdoor Education Center for many years. The public is invited.