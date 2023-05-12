For many of the years of the 1980s and 1990s I spent a lot of time fishing and canoeing the Coosawattee River and most of the tributaries. Over 90% of the rain that falls in Gilmer County winds up flowing into the Coosawattee and, ultimately, the river makes its way to join the Conasauga, forming the Oostanaula and flowing to Rome.
Many years ago I bought a Gilmer County General Highway Map. I can safely say that it was one of the best investments and it helped my fishing experiences. I often fished alone and would wade a stream from Point A to Point B, allowing for the hike back down the road to my van. By studying the roads and the creeks that the roads cross or join, I was able plan my fishing trips. I could plan a mile of wading for Wednesday afternoon trips, and on Saturday or Sunday the section of creek could be twice as long or longer. Sometimes a friend would join and we would each fish a section, and that could shorten the hikes out. For accuracy, as I write this, I am referencing the same worn out map.
The Cartecay River is the easternmost main tributary of the Coosawattee and I can safely say that not only have I fished the entire length of the Cartecay, but I have spent numerous days fishing most of the Cartecay’s great tributaries. In the ’80s and ’90s many of the headwater streams had wild, self-sustaining populations of brown and rainbow trout. Some of the tributaries of the Cartecay start their life on Rich Mountain Wilderness Area. They join to become Rolston Creek. Others are formed farther east and are the headwaters of Anderson and Tickanetly creeks.
Anderson and Tickanetly both flow primarily on privately owned land. Back in the ’80s I was able to meet the landowners and get permission to fish there. I always offered to bring these generous folks fish but they usually just said keep what you want. Some of these landowners owned extensive tracts of land, up to about 1,000 acres or more.
The stocking trucks put trout, mainly rainbows, at places where the creeks crossed a road. It was easy to tell the stocked trout because they were all the same size and willing biters. Once I got away from the road, the willing biters were gone and the fishing changed. Fish were not plentiful, but they were beautiful wild fish. Once I was in the creek, I would work my way upstream to the next road access.
Fishing these streams was a joy. I rarely encountered another fisherman and almost all of the fish were wild and many quite large, often 3 to 5 pounds. Sometimes I might fish for an hour or more between fish, but when I caught one it was well worth the wait. I always returned the large fish to the creeks in hopes that they would produce more fish for the future.
Things have changed now for almost all of Tickanetly, Rolston and Anderson creeks and most others. Many of the older folks that I had met years ago have passed on and their families have divided the land among the heirs. Some heirs sold off portions of their newly acquired tracts. Instead of one owner of a mile or so of creek, now there are sometimes 20, 30 or more. Those pretty hidden holes that once held trophy brown trout now have become swimming holes. Instead of these large fish spawning and repopulating the stream with more young fish, they are now trophies that decorate a wall. I miss the old days.
Rolston Creek merges with Tickanetly to form the Cartecay River, which meanders slowly with some small riffles and runs. About 6 miles farther downstream, just below Lower Cartecay Road, the river changes personality. This is the beginning of whitewater with some Class III rapids, which at high water can become serious.
Most of the rapids are Class I-II. Names like Blackberry Falls, Surfing Rapid and the S-Turn will be familiar after your trip. Another rapid, Clear Creek Falls, will always stay in my memory because on one trip we enjoyed the run so much that we drug the canoe back to the top of the rapid — and on the second run we capsized. Charles forgot to put his life jacket on and, being a non-swimmer, had a big scare.
The river continues with Class I-II rapids almost to the city limits of East Ellijay. A few miles farther downstream the Ellijay River joins to form the Coosawattee River. There is the possibility of catching trout all along the length of the river.
A large section of the river from just above Clear Creek is public land. Starting a mile upstream of the falls, all land on river right is public. The Clear Creek area is all public, but a half mile below Clear Creek the left bank is private for another mile.
At lower water levels, the river can be an enjoyable float for those with limited skills, but please remember that a sudden downpour can change the river from mild to wild. Next week I will write about the Ellijay River and its tributaries.