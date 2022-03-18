It doesn’t matter whether you are fishing for trout, catfish, striped bass or other fish, large flowing streams sometimes restrict your access, and fishing from shore limits you to just a few locations. Getting into or onto the water opens up possibilities and increases the probability of getting to more fish.
I personally love to fish while wading because you cast a lower shadow and are not moving a large watercraft in the stream alerting the fish that you are after them. In the heat of the summer being in the cool water makes the fishing more enjoyable.
I grew up fishing small creeks, which were perfect for wading, so as I progressed to fishing rivers such as the Oconaluftee and the Etowah and even the White River in Arkansas I continued to get my feet wet. Most rivers near Rome are easily waded in certain places. In fact, the Etowah is easy to wade at low levels (not generating or high from rains) over almost half its length from Allatoona to Rome.
There are many places in rivers where it is impossible to wade and some spots where wading may not be advised because of current flow. But these deep or swift places are often surrounded by sandbars and shoals that will allow the wading angler to cast to the areas where fish may be hiding or actively feeding. Casting to eddies and holding spots for fish is usually rewarding. In the cooler and even cold months, wearing neoprene waders can help you get to fish that the shore-bound angler can never reach.
When I was still in grammar school I got my first boat that was all mine. It was the same plastic material that most kayaks are made of and was not only a way to float the small creek near the house, but it also made a great sled. This little boat allowed me to go through deep areas and carry a little extra gear.
I progressed from that little boat to jon-boats, larger power boats, kayaks and canoes. My favorite has to be a canoe. Canoes have served me well as they handle both flat water and rapids just as well as the salt water flats in the Florida Keys. A 16 foot canoe can carry lots of gear, two or three people and slide over shallow areas easily.
I have caught most every freshwater fish of the south while in a canoe and many species of saltwater fish, including sharks, from canoes. Canoes are easy to transport, relatively inexpensive and a silent fishing craft — but they are not the best at everything. A boat whose origin was in the 1800s and evolved into a great river fishing craft is the drift boat.
Drift boats
Back in the mid to late 1800s there was a need to move people and goods from place to place on rivers. Not just any river but some whitewater rivers. John Wesley Powell used “Whitehall” boats in his expedition down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. These boats were a type of dory used to ferry people and freight from large ships to the harbor. They were somewhat pointed at each end, with the stern slightly flattened, and had a tiller to steer. The boat had a curved hull called “rocker” that rose at each end, making it safer in high waves.
This style boat evolved over the years and by the 1930s, the boats began to look like modern drift boats that are used by fishermen in rivers from coast to coast and around the world. Now almost all drift boats have lots of rocker to aid in steering, with oars from the middle seat, and many have a narrow flattened stern which can hold an outboard motor. The hull design is mostly flat bottom, so that it can go easily through shallow water.
The very front of the boat has an area designed for a fisherman to stand and cast his fly rod or spinning rod. The oarsman faces downstream so that he can see the boat’s path and use his oars to both steer and slow the boat, or even move the boat back upstream. The boats are great for trout fishing the larger rivers and are also useful when fishing for striped bass in rivers like the Etowah.
These boats require trailers and are much heavier than a canoe. I have enjoyed my trips in drift boats, but I could never put one on top of my van.
TU meeting
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be Thursday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome Floyd ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park.
Our guest speaker will be Larry Milam, who has built a drift boat. He will show and tell us all about building and using drift boats. If you are interested, this is a great opportunity to learn more. The meeting is open to the public.