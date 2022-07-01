Fly fishing has often been looked at as an elitist sport for catching trout, but that is far from the truth.
Fly fishing has been around for centuries and evolved in Europe from a simple method of catching fish for food with a wood or cane pole. There was a hook on a long line that had a lure fashioned to resemble something a fish might eat. As time moved on, the rods and lines became more sophisticated and modern fly tackle was born.
Sailfish, snappers, striped bass and even sharks are now caught on fly fishing gear, not just trout.
It is possible to find a high quality rod and reel that will set you back several thousand dollars. There are also great rod and reel combos that can be found for less than $200 that will catch just as many fish as the most expensive ones.
A lot of the results of fly fishing is not the cost of the rod, but is the skill of the angler. The main thing to look for in a fly rod combo is a rod that is thin, lightweight, flexible and sized for the intended fish.
I got a fishing report a few weeks ago from Steve Thacker. Steve had fished a heavily stocked Northwest Georgia stream with his fly rod. He just happened to fish the stream in an area that the DNR had stocked recently and he found a lot of fish.
That first day he fished he caught and released over 70 trout and all were caught on a fly. The next day he returned to the same location and caught and released another 50 or so, and many if not most were caught on a “dry fly.”
Fishing with a dry fly, or floating fly, is exciting because you actually see the trout rise to the surface and sometimes totally jump from the water when they grab the fly. Other anglers should thank Steve for leaving the fish in the creek so that they could be caught again.
My birthday was this past weekend. For the past 20 or more years I have taken a fly rod to a local stream in an effort to catch my age in fish. I am usually successful, but every year it is a little more difficult as another fish must be caught.
This year I returned to a creek west of Rome that is one of my favorites. Over the years the stream has moved from its original channel and taken a shortcut through the woods, leaving the old streambed dotted with only deep pools with dry rocky runs between. I fished only in the new streambed and I was not disappointed that day.
The fish were hungry and many times I made several casts in a row, catching a fish on every cast. The fish were not large but I was using a 6½ foot, two-weight fly rod that was matched to the size of the fish and the creek. The smallest of the sunfish were only about 2 inches long, with a couple of Redeye Bass going maybe 9 inches. The majority of the fish were Green Sunfish and Redbreast Sunfish. I also caught Red-ear and Long-ear sunfish along with a few Creek Chubs.
After catching almost 50 fish on my trip downstream I fished back upstream, and just before reaching the car I caught my last fish, No. 73. That matched my current age. I averaged a fish every two and a half minutes. Steve and I both just had a lot of fun. We didn’t kill or have to clean any fish.
♦ Veterans and Women’s’ Fly Fishing Day returns to Rolater Park in Cave Spring on Saturday, July 16, and it’s a chance for all to have some fun.
Veterans and ladies will be able to learn fly casting or improve their skills at using a fly rod and catch trout at the same time. A complimentary hot dog lunch is available for the vets and lady anglers and door prizes will be given out during both fishing events. You must register to qualify for the drawings.
Veterans’ Fishing Day is for all veterans and active duty military personnel. Pond fishing time for vets is from 10 a.m. until noon, with the creek open for fishing all day. If the vet has a fly rod, please bring it. But if the fisherman does not have a fly rod, a loaner will be available to use in the pond. TU members will be around to assist and teach the novice anglers.
Women’s’ Fishing Day is for ladies of all ages but the young ladies under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The pond fishing time for the ladies is from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., with the creek open for fishing all day. As with the vets, we will have TU folks at the pond to teach and assist the lady anglers. Loaner rods will be available for pond use.
We will supply barbless flies to enable quick release, to allow the angler to catch as many trout as possible. You can only keep five fish from the pond and a cumulative total of eight trout from the pond and creek. A trout stamp and fishing license are required for anyone 16 and older fishing the creek.