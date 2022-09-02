Many kids get involved with sports at an early age. Grammar schools usually have games that involve groups of kids that compete against each other in a quest to win a competition of some sort. If there is a winner, there must be a loser and the losing team is often filled with a bunch of disappointed kids. As a way to lessen the disappointment schools began to give participation trophies to all the kids that competed.
Cheerleading is also a sport. Yes, cheering is considered a sport. When I was young, schools would have try outs for the cheerleader spots. Usually there were six to eight on the squad and those with the best voices and the best acrobatics trained together to rally the sports teams to win. Now, especially in the younger grades, anyone who wants to be a cheerleader can be a cheerleader.
Some parents push a child to be an athlete hoping that he or she will excel and get a college scholarship. That is great if the natural talent is strong, and the child does not suffer an injury that sidelines the once promising athlete and ends the dreams for a “free ride” to a higher education. Maybe all those hours on the practice field or gym should have been spent on studies.
Anyone who wants to be involved in the sport of fishing does not need to join a team or qualify as an athlete or acrobat or have a loud voice. An angler does not need a helmet, a mouth guard or a group of others that practices together learning the correct moves and strategies to be a success. An area with foul lines, goals, coaches and referees is not needed. All the angler needs is rudimentary equipment, a fishing rod or pole and a pond, creek, lake or ocean.
I am not trying to put down organized athletics or those who compete. I want to get the point across that fishing is indeed a sport, but it does not require competition or a winner. Sure, my fishing buddy Steve Peace and I will wager on the first, the largest or the most trout caught on our trips to Cherokee — but these dollar bets are rarely paid. We fish for the fun of it.
Fishing is a good clean sport that children need to learn. The basic equipment is easy to find and usually less expensive than special equipment needed for many other sports. An advantage to fishing is that many hours and days of practice, training and meeting with the team-mates and coaches are not required. Anyone can practice their casting in the back yard to improve their skills. In Northwest Georgia there are many lakes, creeks and rivers where the practice can often lead to a catch for the dinner table. When was the last time your young athlete brought home a football for Mom to prepare for supper?
One of the best ways to get a child acquainted with fishing is to bring them to a Trout Unlimited meeting. Almost all TU members started out fishing at an early age. Sure, these seasoned anglers did not have cellphones, computers or video games to steal their time away but we all had adults who took time with us and introduced us to fishing.
Our guys are happy to help you teach your child skills that will give outdoor enjoyment without the need for a team of others. Please understand that despite what you may have heard, we are not a “fly fishing club” but a group of men and ladies who care about our natural resources and the fish in the streams.
Johns Creek workday Sept. 17
Workers will meet at 8:30 a.m, at the northernmost group of campsites. Look for the TU signs. This is a major stream enhancement project in the US Forest Service area of Johns Creek. Lunch will be provided along with soft drinks and water. Dress for getting wet. This TU workday covers a large part of the creek. The Cohutta Chapter is also supporting our workday but we need all the volunteers we can get.
To Do List for the day:
1. Build two wood loading structures. This will require at least 6 to 8 people per structure.
2. Spraying kudzu will require 2 people.
3 We will weed eat around kiosks and the path from the southernmost campsite to the creek and it will require 2 people. The weed eaters will be provided.
4. There will be a trash pick-up along road and campsites.
We welcome all ablebodied persons to volunteer. Please support this effort.
TU meeting Sept. 15
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome Floyd ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park. Dinner is available for $5. There will be a presentation on “wood loading structures,” such as those to be built at the Johns Creek workday. The public is invited.