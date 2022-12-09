Although I have fished from the Florida Keys to the south and Michigan to the north, the farthest west that I have fished is the White River in Arkansas. I have always wanted to fish streams like the Madison, the Yellowstone or other famous streams. If I live long enough, maybe I will.
In the meantime, I must live with the hope of going and be envious of the trips taken by friends. Here is a story from Bill Summer:
We were fishing outside of McCall, Idaho, this summer, between Boise and McCall. My son in law Kris Nelson, my grandson Gage Lemaster, and I fished the east fork of the south fork of the Salmon River near Yellow Pine, wherever that is. I wasn’t driving!
We caught rainbows and browns and I caught one bull trout — not big for a bull as I understand it, but a nice 16 inch fish all the same.
The next day we went into the forest to fish a stream on a map but it turned out to be so small that it wouldn’t work for us, as my granddaughter, Charli (7 years old) was with us. We rode around until we found a beautiful lake with fish breaking all over. I figured they were minnows or bream but Gage flipped a No. 2 mepps and immediately caught a nice rainbow.
There were so many fish there that Charli caught her first fish ever and then her limit!
Ken Bradshaw, who once lived in Arizona, shares a story of Oak Creek:
In the 10 years of my adventures in Phoenix I found some great trout spots in the northern mountains and each was a welcome escape from the desert heat. My favorite stream was Oak Creek. Located just south of Sedona, Oak Creek runs east to west just off AZ 89A in the Red Rocks area.
Although it has easy access, a short stretch near the road has good fishing. The true adventure started past that and required some slippery stream banks and even more slick vertical rock wall navigation. DEEP pools and crystal water were the norm, with more lush winter vegetation than most would imagine in the state.
One of the first trout adventures I introduced my wife, Sharon, to was a winter backpack trip about 4 miles into the downstream depths of an old mining area. There were pockets of willing rainbows along the way that soothed her aching attitude.
We reached a spot before dusk that was between multiple dry hummocks in the middle of the stream — big enough for our camp, but not our tent, so two sleeping bags under a tarp was the only answer. If you have slept 2 feet away from rushing water darn near ear level, with the possibility of flash flood in the back of your mind, in 28 degrees, you will, hopefully, realize nirvana. Or freeze. Your call.
Try the Dream Trip
There is a chance that one of my readers, or even I, may have the opportunity to fish for trout out west this summer. The Georgia Council of Trout Unlimited is again having the Dream Trip drawing. Here is a description of just part of the grand prize as written by Jimmy Harris- owner of Unicoi Outfitters:
“The opportunity to fish with John McGarity, stay in his fabulous log cabin conveniently located between the Madison River, Yellowstone National Park, and the Henry’s Fork puts you smack dab in the middle of some of the most famous trout waters in North America. John is the consummate trout angler, fishing almost every day during the 5 or 6 months each year he resides in Idaho. Blue Ribbon Flies in West Yellowstone checks with John for fishing reports. Having been a restaurateur, John is also an excellent cook... you will not go hungry on this trip! TU couldn’t ask for a better host and guide for this year’s Dream Trip.”
The Grand Prize winner receives: Five days hosted fishing/six nights lodging in Idaho for 2, on July 23 — 28, 2023; $500 total in travel expenses. The Grand Prize winner and guest each receive: A float trip on the Madison River, plus choice of Winston AIR2 — 3 wt-6 wt. or Alpha + 5 wt. — 10 wt. Fly reel with Scientific Anglers or Winston Energy Fly Line, a fly box and flies for the trip.
There are many other great runner-up prizes. Enter online at go.tulocalevents.org/georgia-tu-dream-trip.
The Dream Trip proceeds pay the majority of the costs of Georgia Trout Camp for kids ages 13 through 15. More details on the Dream Trip and more out west adventures in future columns.