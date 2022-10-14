Up until a few years back, trout fishing in Georgia was allowed on most streams during trout season with the exception of a few streams that were year round. That changed in 2015 when trout season opened. Anglers were no longer restricted to fishing for trout during trout season.
This was great news. No massive crowds showing up a couple of hours before daylight at their favorite fishing hole. No arguments over who would cast first at that magic time, one-half hour before sunrise.
You can fish for trout whenever you want, even 24 hours a day, except on the following waters: Fishing hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset on Dockery Lake, Rock Creek Lake, the Chattahoochee River from Buford Dam to Peachtree Creek, the Conasauga River watershed upstream of the Georgia-Tennessee state line and Smith Creek downstream of Unicoi dam.
Trout anglers soon headed for their favorite streams every chance they had.
Some folks were fishing the same streams they usually fished that were heavily stocked during spring and summer — often to come home with empty creels. The stocking trucks rarely visit streams in winter.
Sometimes the DNR would do bonus stocking of certain streams around holidays.
The Coosa Valley Chapter assisted stocking of Holly Creek one winter. We carried buckets of trout to remote areas of the creek so that the fish would not be just in a couple of locations. That winter fishing was great on Holly Creek.
There are streams now that offer the anglers great winter fishing with a chance of catching trophy sized fish. These streams are designated as Delayed Harvest and have special regulations. Delayed Harvest streams are found not only in Georgia but also in North and South Carolina, Tennessee and other states.
In Georgia, from Nov. 1—May 14, anglers fishing delayed harvest streams must release all trout immediately and use and possess only artificial lures with one single hook per lure. The use of additional “dropper” lures on one line is permitted as long as each lure contains one single hook. Please note, do not have fish caught in another location in your vehicle while fishing Delayed Harvest streams. There is no use arguing with the game warden,
Georgia Delayed Harvest streams:
♦ Toccoa River located on U.S. Forest Service land upstream of Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County (from 0.4 miles above Shallowford Bridge to 450 feet above the Sandy Bottom Canoe Access).
♦ Amicalola Creek on the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area (from Steele Bridge Road downstream to Ga. 53). Smith Creek downstream of Unicoi Lake (Unicoi State Park).
♦ A portion of the Chattooga River (from Ga. 28 upstream to the mouth of Reed Creek) on U.S. Forest Service land bordering South Carolina.
♦ The Chattahoochee River from Sope Creek downstream to US 41 formerly was delayed harvest and, according to DNR Stocking Coordinator John Lee Thompson, may return as Delayed Harvest again this year.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has Delayed Harvest trout on 36 streams. Under Delayed Harvest Trout Waters regulations, no trout can be harvested or possessed from these waters between Oct. 1 and one half-hour after sunset on June 3. No natural bait may be possessed, and anglers can fish only with artificial lures with one single hook. An artificial lure is defined as a fishing lure that neither contains nor has been treated with any substance that attracts fish by the sense of taste or smell.
These streams are stocked with high densities of trout to increase anglers’ chances and are popular destinations for anglers who enjoy catch-and-release.
Fishing Report from TU Treasurer Cathy Valancius:
This weekend our family traveled up to Hayesville, North Carolina. We fished the delayed harvest on Fires Creek. It gets a bit crowded there, so the fishing can be a bit tough. We all caught some fish though. I caught a bunch, with a brown, a big rainbow, and one of NC Wildlife’s gigantic brood brook trout among them (that one that flopped away).