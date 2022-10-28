If you are wanting a chance at catching a lot of trout, and possibly a very large trout, your wait is almost over. Tuesday is when four great North Georgia streams are set aside with special angling regulations.
Portions of Amicalola Creek, Smith Creek, the Chattahoochee River and the Toccoa River will have been stocked heavily with trout — browns, rainbows and some brook trout.
Anglers cannot just go and catch a bunch of trout to take home for dinner but they can catch as many as their skills allow. All the trout must be released back into the streams, as quickly as possible and, hopefully, unharmed.
These streams are not a good destination for the “meat fisherman” who is disappointed when he makes the trip home with no fish in the cooler. But they are great streams for those who fish mostly for the enjoyment of fishing beautiful streams and catching a lot of fish.
Other than returning the fish to the water, there are other rules that anglers must abide by.
Anglers must not have any live or natural bait in their possession while fishing the delayed harvest streams. The “meat angler” might ask, “why not”? The answer is based on the fact that, historically, many of the fish caught on natural bait do not survive after release. Bait fishing is a problem because a fish is likely to swallow the hook into its gut, or else be hooked in the gills. Removing a hook from deep within a fish is sometimes impossible. Such wounds result in high mortality, where as fish released after being caught on lures or flies usually survive.
What types of lures and flies are allowed on Delayed Harvest streams? The answer is simple. Any type of artificial bait or fly may be used as long as that bait only has a single hook. It cannot be a scented lure nor have a scent applied to the lure. You are not restricted by size or shape of the lure.
As an example, a “Musky Jitterbug,” a very large lure by most anglers’ standards, can be used as long as it has only one hook. Two lures may be used on the same line if they are both single hook lures. Many fly fishermen use a floating fly as both a strike indicator and lure. They attach a dropper or sinking fly on a foot or so long leader attached near the indicator. This type fishing could possibly result in a double hook up.
Another regulation on delayed harvest streams ties in closely with the bait restrictions. You cannot have any natural bait, scents or scented lures or multiple hook lures in your possession while fishing even if they are still in your tackle bag or creel. These restricted items must be left in the vehicle at all times.
Possession of trout is forbidden on a delayed harvest stream, even if those trout were caught legally elsewhere. It is inadvisable to have any trout in your vehicle. You do not have any way of proving that the trout were not caught in the delayed harvest area and if you argue with game wardens you will probably come out on the losing end. Just don’t bring trout with you to a delayed harvest stream.
Georgia delayed harvest streams:
♦ Toccoa River located on U.S. Forest Service land upstream of Lake Blue Ridge in Fannin County (from 0.4 miles above Shallowford Bridge to 450 feet above the Sandy Bottom Canoe Access).
♦ Amicalola Creek on the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area (from Steele Bridge Road downstream to Ga. 53).
♦ Smith Creek downstream of Unicoi Lake (Unicoi State Park).
♦ A portion of the Chattooga River (from Ga. 28 upstream to the mouth of Reed Creek) on U.S. Forest Service land bordering South Carolina.
Georgia Trout Stocking Coordinator John Lee Thomson commented, “In an effort to provide excellent opportunities at the other DH sections, and due to current low trout inventories, anglers should note that stocking the delayed harvest section of the Chattahoochee River below the Morgan Falls dam will not be able to take place this year.”
There are still a lot of streams that anglers can go to that allow you to keep trout. This Saturday I will fish in Cherokee, North Carolina, with hopes of replenishing my freezer with trout. When I go to streams with wild trout populations, I release all my catch.