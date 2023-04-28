My last installment on the Conasauga featured the Snorkel Hole, which is located downstream of some outstanding whitewater with class III and IV+ rapids that should only be run by the most experienced kayakers. Just downstream of the Snorkel Hole there are also some great rapids and whitewater class II and III that can easily become class IV during high water.
A good rain in the Cohuttas can make this part of the river an enjoyable trip for the average whitewater enthusiast, but after a day or two of heavy rain only those with high level of skills should take the trip below the Snorkel Hole. That whitewater is the last whitewater on the river.
Below the Snorkel Hole the river meanders for about 11 miles into and out of Tennessee. It is the only river in Tennessee that does not flow to the Mississippi River. Roughly 72 square miles of the Conasauga Watershed is in Tennessee. Once the Conasauga flows back into Georgia it continues down to its confluence with the Coosawattee.
The Conasauga River starts out as many small creeks and streams that originate in the Cohutta Wilderness, as undisturbed and pollution free as any stream or river can be in the Southern Appalachians. The cold, clean water of contains 76 native fish. That is more than the Columbia and Colorado watersheds combined! Salamanders, mussels, snails, crayfish and other invertebrates show similar levels of diversity to fish. The Conasauga Watershed is 772 square miles, whereas the Columbia and Colorado watersheds combined are over 600 times larger. We are blessed to have such a wonderful river as the Conasauga in Georgia.
As the Conasauga flows south in Georgia it is fairly narrow, shallow and slow moving. The river is now the line that separates Whitfield and Murray counties. This is when the river changes, not just in flow, but also water quality. Dalton is called the “Carpet Capital of the World.” The industries there and in nearby counties have been putting their wastewater into the Conasauga for many years.
Thanks to the Clean Water Act the river no longer runs red or blue or whatever color carpet was being produced. The discharge from the carpet mills must pass through treatment facilities before getting to the river. Things did improve through the years but science is always coming up with new ideas.
In 1938, a chemist working on refrigerants accidentally created a slippery white substance that would later lead to the creation of the Teflon brand of nonstick pots and pans. Soon various similar compounds were created that helped to make fabrics waterproof and carpet stain resistant, and now there are over 12,000 PFAS chemicals -- some of which are even found in makeup. PFAS is an acronym for a family of chemicals called per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. These chemicals are known as “forever chemicals”. Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) are perhaps the two most studied PFAS chemicals.
Normal sewage treatment systems cannot remove these chemicals from the water. These PFAS chemicals have been getting into the environment, the fish, the plants that are watered by irrigation systems, the cows that eat the grasses and into humans for many years. In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a lifetime health advisory for PFAS. Studies link the chemical to liver damage, low birth weight, and cancer.
In 2016, the city of Rome stopped withdrawing water from the Oostanaula and began relying solely on the Etowah River as its water source. The city of Rome is in the process of upgrading to a reverse osmosis filter system that will remove the harmful chemicals. The cost of the system and the operation costs will be passed on to the water customers. There is currently a lawsuit that, if won by Rome and the others who joined, could possibly offset the cost. Only time will tell. Until the system is in place, be thankful that we have the Etowah.
Blue Ridge festival
The 6th annual Blue Ridge Trout & Outdoor Adventures Festival will be held tomorrow -- Saturday, April 29 -- at the Blue Ridge Downtown Park. Gates open at 10 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. If you like food, fun and just being outdoors, this is not to be missed.
Although this festival was originally put together to promote Trout Unlimited’s work in Fannin County and the many outdoor activities that the mountains and streams offer, it has grown to feature small and large businesses in the area also. Restaurants, apparel shops, local artists and music are all featured. There are still many things directly related to trout, fly fishing and Trout Unlimited. Hire a guide, buy a rod & reel, book a trip or get hands on instruction on fly casting.
Go to Trout Fest.