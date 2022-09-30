I grew up in a family that almost always had fish to eat. My father was an avid fisherman and fished several days a week with his brother, brothers-in-law or just fishing buddies. Whether he fished creeks, rivers or lakes he usually returned with a stringer of fish.
I often rode in the station wagon to Armuchee Creek with my mother to pick up my dad and Uncle Robert at the bridge on Old Dalton road. The aluminum jon boat would be sitting next to the road and two fishermen would be arguing over who would take the fish home. The argument was not about who wanted the fish but most often it was that neither fisherman needed more fish for the freezer. The biggest issue was that somebody would have to clean the fish and, after an all day float on the creek, both men were too tired. Usually my dad would lose the argument and win the fish.
Guess who got the stringer of fish when we got home? The job was mine. I would go to all the neighbors until someone took the fish. If the stringer was full of fish, I might share the fish with several families. The neighborhood families were happy to take the fish, but many times I heard them say, “We still have fish in the freezer from the last time you came by.” My dad caught a lot of fish.
I learned a lot about fishing from my dad and his fishing buddies. I learned to fish with a cane pole, a spinning rod, a fly rod and, my least favorite, a bait caster. The biggest and most important thing I learned after giving away many stringers of fish is that you do not have to keep the fish. Leave them in the water. Catch them twice.
I fish a lot now, but my age does not allow me to make four or five trips a week to local streams anymore, even though one of my favorites is less than a mile away. About the only time I keep fish is when I am in the Florida Keys and catch dolphin or snappers, or when I visit a heavily stocked trout stream such as those in Cherokee, North Carolina. Currently there are trout, dolphin, stripers, salmon and halibut, to name a few, in my freezer. I eat a lot of fish.
A friend told me a story of fishing a non-stocked wild trout stream. After many hours of fishing he never even saw a fish. He finally caught one and pulled it around on a stringer for a while, causing lots of stress and a slow death. After a long hike out, he carried the fish home to cook. I asked him why he killed the only fish he saw? He said, “I wanted to eat a trout, and heard that wild fish taste best.” I told him that wild fish taste delicious if killed quickly, kept chilled or cooked right away.
Keeping a fish on a stringer until it slowly dies can ruin the taste, and hiking out with a fish for several hours, especially on a warm day, can cause the fish to quickly spoil — and a spoiled fish can make someone very sick. Any time you fish all day and only catch one, should you kill it or let it live to reproduce?
When I fish a wild stream I always practice catch and release. Wild streams or streams with natural reproduction are usually in a well balanced ecosystem, with all the organisms existing together for the benefit of each other.
The riparian area around the stream helps to supply nutrients and organisms that the stream creatures need to survive. The logs and leaves that fall into the stream supply food for insects and the insects are food for the fish. The smaller fish are food for larger fish. The larger, mature fish are the fish that spawn and replenish the trout populations. Large trout produce more eggs than the smaller fish and are necessary to keep the stream in balance.
MY OPINION: If you are trout fishing for food, fish streams that are stocked. If you are fishing for enjoyment, and wanting to see some beautiful wild fish, leave the wild fish in the stream. Take pictures and leave the “jewels of the mountains” to keep the stream in balance.
Fishing report
Robert Bold and I fished a remote wild stream last Friday. A total of 11 fish were caught and quite a few were missed. All were released to be caught again.
TU meeting
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter TU will be Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome Floyd ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park in Rome. Our speaker is Mike Worley, president of the Georgia Wildlife Federation. The public is invited.