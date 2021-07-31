No matter which side of the fence, or wall, or aisle you align with, we can all pretty well agree there are a lot of big problems facing us in the world today.
The problems are so large, that it can be downright overwhelming to imagine solutions even exist, most of the time. Often, the more we noodle over the details, the harder it is to see a way forward.
And sometimes, the details themselves are more than we can consume, leaving us to throw up our hands, blame “them” for causing the problem in the first place, and brood on down the line, unsatisfied.
It is enough to wear you out on a daily basis and I have found that the only way I can survive the struggle is to bring it back to my little microcosm, rather than trying to solve the macrocosm.
What is my experience here at home and in my community? What can I do to help with the issues closest to home? How does my experience here vary from what others are experiencing elsewhere?
It is easy to feel hateful about another person’s reality if it varies significantly from what we have known. It doesn’t mean that their experience isn’t true, it just means that it isn’t true for us.
But, we often forget that while we are busy drawing lines in the sand and boxing ourselves into our little corner of the world. It is complicated and messy to accept that things are different for others. We want all the world to function according to our comfort zone, but that simply isn’t the way it works.
True compassion comes from a willingness to consider and acknowledge another’s truth, even when it makes us uncomfortable. It is not always easy, but it is the kindest and generally most productive thing we can do.
My friend Stacie Marshall has been modeling this idea for me in a wonderfully graceful way, and I want to tell you her story.
Maybe you saw that a local gal from the Dirt Town Valley was recently featured in an article in the New York Times. If you haven’t read it, you should. It is titled “Her Family Owned Slaves. How Can She Make Amends?”
Not too long ago, Stacie and her family moved into her grandparents’ farmhouse. The 300-acre farm has been in her family since the 1800s and she and her father and brother now manage a grass-fed beef herd and she makes goat’s milk soap and other items from the menagerie and garden she and her family have developed.
It has been wonderful to watch Stacie return to her roots. Her joy over the experience has been palpable and I love nothing more than an invitation to come roam the fields, or dig around in the old chicken house, or tend her bees with her.
Her three young daughters have taken kindly to farming life and it is clear that they have a love for the land and animals in their blood. It is a fairy tale experience that I would wish for every child.
As they began to renovate and clear the house of her grandparents’ things, they uncovered years worth of memories and stuff from a pipe organ to cookbooks to family albums and heirlooms. It was a mammoth task that Stacie and her family tackled with reverence and a deep love and respect for her ancestors.
One difficult discovery in her family’s history, however, was the record of seven slaves owned by her great-great-great-grandfather, W.D. Scoggins.
She had heard tell of the idea when her first daughter was born. As her infant struggled to nurse, her grandfather told her it was an age-old problem with the Scoggins women and that when her great-great-great-grandmother found that she couldn’t produce milk, they had to “buy a slave.”
As Stacie thought about this heritage, she considered her options. The inclination for most would be to shove it away with the other memorabilia and move on with life, but that didn’t sit well with Stacie. She realized that this story now belongs to her and her community, and that her children and others will learn from how they move forward.
And so, she began to talk to her family and neighbors about the history, and sought out mentors to help her determine the best way to honor these folks who tirelessly contributed to her family’s farming success.
Stacie decided to look at the truth of the experience of the slaves and sharecroppers who had helped build her family farm, no matter how uncomfortable it made her.
The result has been some wonderful and heart-opening discussions with her neighbors, and the possibilities for bringing about some form of reparation that have come out of those conversations are tremendous.
When we look at the big picture of slavery in our country’s history, the idea of reparation can seem huge and, for many, controversial, but when we look at the smaller picture of how we might improve relationships with those around us, the answers become more clear.
They say that the best way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time, and by carving out the small bite that is her own backyard, Stacie is breaking some pretty fertile ground for smoothing those historical ties. And, thanks to the New York Times piece, the larger world is watching how this small community can work towards solutions.
What a wonderful example of how to bring about change in our own world, rather than fighting over what we don’t understand elsewhere.
When we put down the headlines and click off the soundbites, the problems around us become more clear, and the desire to repair them more tangible. And that, my friends, is how you eat an elephant one bite at a time.