An elderly man who lives all alone in a small corner of our community has changed my life as his life entered another change. In his humble demeanor, Ernest has shown me what a truly good Southern person looks like. Sharing his stories with me, we have found a unique and most unlikely friendship.
I met Ernest at the Community Kitchen; apparently he is one of my neighbors, known for his amazing talent to repair lawn mowers. I noticed him in line at the Community Kitchen, impeccably dressed in his favorite outfit — his old uniform while working for Coca-Cola over 30 years ago. His sparse head of hair was neatly combed back. We have become good friends despite our age difference. This remarkable kitchen continues to bring about joy and teach others about giving.
Ernest visited the kitchen every day, like clockwork. Hunched over with years of hard labor, he always received his tray with an appreciative smile. One day he was gone and never came back. I saw him at Walmart soon after, and he told me of his predicament.
He was already losing his eyesight, and driving into a bright morning sun caused him to collide with another car, changing his remaining years. His beloved truck of 22 years was destroyed, and now he has to rely on others to do life. I copied down his phone number so I could take him to the kitchen on the same days that I volunteered there. A unique friendship has developed during our car rides to the kitchen.
He often asks me, “does your husband mind you taking up with me?” I learned this very southern phrase could mean several things. Still, in his case, I just smile and say, “of course he doesn’t — that’s what friends are for.”
His story unfolded through the months, and I have come to learn that he is a humble man with a very generous heart. Ernest has taught me how valuable a handshake and a neighbor is and how, back in the day, everyone took care of each other when needed. His simple ways and words of wisdom have touched me deeply.
One day while driving in the rain, he cautioned me about a particular turn being “slicker than an onion peel.” My other favorite saying he taught me was the “taking up” of someone. Never before had I understood its true meaning until I met Ernest. One day he asked me about what ailed my son, as he could not see his almond-shaped eyes and his very distinctive personality or gait. After I explained his disability, Ernest thoughtfully stated, “thought so; he doesn’t talk plain.”
Our weekly excursions to the kitchen reveal his loneliness for his dearly departed wife, but he keeps her memory alive by sharing her culinary skills with me. Ernest has taught me a thing or two about creamed taters, vegetable soup, and pecan swirls — all his favorite foods. He misses the sweet cornbread muffins she used to make and asked if I could do that for him. I’ve only made them once, ashamed as I was to tell him that living here in the South.
It turns out that he likes my tater (potato) salad, which is a good thing as he has a very discriminating palate. Recently, I brought his daily supper, mostly canned and unappetizing; he asked me what happened. I laughed and said that I had been chasing squirrels all day, my son Noah being the biggest squirrel of all. He just smiled.
Back in the day, he would loan money to folks just for the asking and a handshake, never doubting that he would be paid back. He would sell cars in his front yard and be the first one to loan his only vehicle to someone in need.
His wife left a considerable hole in his heart when she passed that he has not been able to fill. She was the kind of gal that loved the beach, and he would often “send her on down to Florida” since he always had so much work to do, not wanting her to wait or disappoint his customers. Their favorite weekly activity was a Sunday drive after church. They would cruise through Floyd County, relishing the countryside and each other. Sometimes, they would take turns deciding where to go, and other times, they would just drive off together with no particular destination in mind.
That worked just fine for 47 years, until she got too sick to travel. He gave his home to the government in exchange for her care at a nursing home and now lives alone and waiting.
He was a preacher and musician for many years as well, even volunteering at the kitchen for years with his sweet bride. However, nowadays, he wonders at his purpose here on earth, feeling like a burden on those that help him. Always appreciative, he prays that the good Lord will take him now since he is all alone. I giggle and tell Ernest, “God’s not done with you yet,” and he turns his head ever so slightly, as is his way, and he gives me a long smile.
He told me then “it felt like we have been knowin’ each other for years.” I agreed.
I have learned of his entrepreneurial skills, and his successful yet accidental businesses that fed his family for years, and the grandchildren that came afterward. I am so glad that I have “taken up with” Ernest and that God has postponed his heavenly travels, at least for a little while longer. I am a better person for knowing him and have been very blessed to call him friend. With all of my recent practice with cornbread and tater salad, I am just getting more authentically Southern all the time.