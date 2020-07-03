Santa Fe, New Mexico, is home to one of the largest art markets in the country. One road in the middle of the old city, Canyon Road, boasts some of the most important galleries in the land.
Years ago I entered a gallery and saw a large oil painting that registered with me on a deep level. I eagerly stepped up to the painting, read its descriptive material and leaned in to check out the price.
I snapped back.
The tag announced $65,000.
My first home in Rome, Georgia, cost less, much less, than the painting that caught my fancy that summer afternoon.
It seems quite frivolous to speak of art when we are living through one of the worst pandemics in the modern times. I speak of the power of art to heal, to engage the human spirit, and to offer brief solace in trying times.
A book arrived here last week, and it was filled with sumptuous art from an accomplished American, Dick Boak.
Dick Boak was director of Museum, Archives, and Special Projects for the famous C.F. Martin guitar company located in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. He was one of the first champions of my “Martin the Guitar” children’s books. I eagerly accepted Mr. Boak’s invitation to visit the famous guitar maker. He was a delightful host, and totally surprised me when we entered the Martin Guitar museum. This space houses guitars owned by Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Sting, and many more famous artists. The museum is a guitarist’s idea of heaven.
Dick Boak reached into his pocket and handed me a key. He gestured around the museum and said, “Play any guitar you want.”
I almost fainted dead away. As Dick showed me the museum he would open up a case and gently place an historical instrument into my embrace. I will never forget that day.
Mr. Boak began his life as a graphic artist and traveled the nation seeking adventure, enlightenment, and opportunities in order to express himself through the art of pen and ink illustration.
His new book, “ink – the illustrative art of dick boak,” is a masterful tour of the work of an exceptional artist. His illustrations range from fanciful figure illustration to meticulously rendered abstracts. In his words, he seeks to create works that are “focused on geometry, symmetry, meditative mandalas, and models of nature.”
He succeeds and more. His book offers a respite from today’s never ending cascade of troubling news and shouting voices. His art gives an observer a much-needed break from so much that is negative and degrading.
My wife and I have a modest art collection that lines our walls here in rural Los Lunas, New Mexico. We have works by the late folk artist Howard Finster, who we met at his Paradise Garden above Summerville, Georgia. We have hanging on our walls original photography by Rome, Georgia’s, Joe Cook and Monica Sheppard, whose written art graces this editorial page. Berry College Art Professor Emeritus Jerry Lykin’s work hangs in a place of honor.
Exquisite pottery by members of Acoma Pueblo, Isleta Pueblo, Santa Domingo Pueblo, Jemez Pueblo, the Navajo Nation, and more are a particular source of pride here in our home.
And yes, my own photography adorns our home.
The point in these times is that to support the art of living artists and to know that living hands and hearts combined to produce a thing of beauty is to engage and enlarge the human existence.
I once directed an opera for a community group in Northwest Georgia. I was given the option of being paid in cash for my work or receiving original pottery from an acclaimed Georgia artist. I took the pottery.
As I write this column, I look across the room and see that very pottery standing alongside a Hopi Kachina doll and African painted bird, and a watercolor of a roadrunner produced by a North Carolina artist, a great aunt. Each gives pleasure. Each gives pause and allows me to take a breath and consider the great “what ifs” of life.
I hope art is, or will become, an important part of your lives, no matter what the fates deliver. If, for a moment, a vision, an object, or an image gives momentary pleasure, I say, all for the better.
Check out my friend Dick Boak’s work (where you can order his book) at www.dickboak.com.