Growing up I remember that the old folks had a lot of superstitions. I know as a kid we listened and were very careful not to break any of the rules. There were things that you just didn’t do. I will try to give you some of the things that will get you in trouble if you do. Remember to obey the rules and you can’t have any bad luck.
You must be very careful and never break a mirror. That is definitely a no no. The breaking of a mirror will give you seven years of bad luck. You must be sure and keep your mirror in a safe place, for seven years is a long time to have nothing but bad luck.
One of my first jobs in life was in construction. I was put with several old fellows who worked there. I listened to them and learned all about construction work. I knew that the advice was good and tried not to mess up. I worked for construction for quite a while. The one thing that they taught me was never walk under a ladder. I would run under the ladder instead of going the long way around. Then I was took aside and told to never walk under a ladder for it was bad luck. I never did understand how walking under a ladder was bad luck. I know if the ladder fell on me that would have been bad luck. I took the long way around. Oh yes, I remembered to lay the ladder on the ground when not in use.
This is the one that I could never understand. When we would go to town with our mother she would say, “None of you kids step on the cracks in the street.” There were a lot of cracks in the concrete walk. Can you imagine keeping a small child from stepping on the cracks? We kids didn’t want to have bad luck so we watched where we were going.
There you are in your car and you are in traffic. You are bumper to bumper and what happened? A big black cat runs across in front of you. You can’t turn around and go back. Now everyone knows that it is bad luck for a black cat to run across the street in front of you. What do you do? You spit in your left hand and slap it together with your right hand. No bad luck, you broke the bad luck spell.
You settle down at the dinner table for an enjoyable meal. Just as you finish you turn over the salt and it pours out on the table. Everyone knows that the spilling of salt on the kitchen table is very bad luck. You grab some of the salt and throw it over your left shoulder. There, the bad luck spell is broken. The only thing is, make sure you do not throw the salt in someone’s face.
There is the one about the lighting three cigarettes on one match. I don’t know how it got started, but remember that the old folks would not take a match and light three cigarettes on it. It was my understanding it came out of World War I. Three soldiers were in a trench and they lit up three cigarettes on a match. The light from the match gave a sniper the light to shoot by.
There is the number 13. There are buildings that do not have a 13th floor. On the other hand, the number 7 has always been associated with good luck. The opening of umbrellas inside of a house brings bad luck. There are people who knock on wood, why I don’t know. The crossing of fingers is still used by some. The belief that horseshoes bring good luck is still believed by some. There are those who go out and hunt four leaf clovers for good luck.
The finding of a penny is good luck if it is heads up. If it is face down, leave it alone. If the face is up, pick it up and put it in your pocket. You carry it around with you for luck. How long you carry it in your pocket, I don’t know. There is a saying that a bride should put a penny in her shoe on her wedding day. The penny will bring the bride a happy and prosperous marriage
I don’t know if any of this is proven. If you went through life not doing these things, I believe you would have a busy life. It would take most of your time. As the saying goes, you would have a happy and prosperous life.