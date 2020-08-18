It’s been a stressful year.
There are good things, of course, and plenty still to be thankful for but, by now, most of us are showing signs of prolonged stress. For some folks, this looks like difficulty sleeping. For some, increased irritability or getting worked up about things that probably wouldn’t affect them ordinarily. Others may find themselves getting more headaches. Still others now have a hard time concentrating. While stress is a normal part of life, prolonged and elevated stress is not and can have a negative impact on our mental, emotional, and physical health.
And, while we may think that it is primarily we as adults who carry this elevated stress, the truth is that our children — regardless of age — are also carrying stress. They can benefit from some stress-reducing practices.
Get back to the basics, those core elements required by our bodies to function: food, water, and rest. When we are highly stressed, these are first three things we tend to neglect.
It’s easy to identify this behavior in adults. We eat junk food. We scroll mindlessly through Facebook. We get less sleep as we focus on those “comfort activities” (such as binge-watching TV shows) that make us a feel a sense of comfort. “Oh, I’m just getting my mind off things,” we say. Over time, lack of adequate sleep, poor food choices, and an absence of good hydration has a detrimental effect on our ability to effectively manage the stress coming at us.
When we notice that we or our children are feeling increased stress or heightened anxiety, getting back to the basics is a great place to start. Minds, emotions, and bodies are better able to deal with all the stress coming at us when we are meeting these basic needs.
Routine: While there are times that routines can be boring, most children (and adults) benefit from the structure and security that routine brings. If you don’t believe in the power of routine, then think about the last time you observed an infant who was “off” of theirs. You probably saw them in a meltdown on the floor — kicking and screaming because someone moved their blankie.
Routines give a sense of comfort and security simply because we don’t have to think about portions of our day. Slipping away from routines is one reason we slip away from “the basics” listed above. In times of great stress, it is important that we again adapt some sort of routine in our lives. This doesn’t have to be rigid and can be as simple as blocking off sections of the day for different purposes, e.g. morning for learning activities, mid-day for rest, afternoons for fun and chores.
Having regular routines for children — even when they may be back and forth between school or daycare as classes are quarantined — can go a long way toward keeping a sense of security and consistency. As parents, we have to take an active role in finding what works for our family and children and we should have a Plan B routine for when our regular routine is disrupted. It is OK to experiment and rediscover the routines that work best.
Age appropriate information: COVID dominates everything these days. We see news about job loss and deaths every time we pick up the paper. We hear about closings and financial impacts every time we turn on the TV or radio. And the worry and stories and strong opinions surrounding them are ever-present topics at the dinner table. Some topics — and the extended conversations around them — are just too much for children. Many are seeing and hearing things that they may not be prepared to handle.
If we think they are too young to understand the words, they are not too young to pick up on the energy and worry and anxiety of the adults around them. I’m not suggesting that children be kept in the dark but rather that we measure carefully the information to which they are exposed.
Carefully consider the amount and types of information they receive. Try establishing some “no news” times and zones. We may need to remind loved ones that we can talk about COVID and Aunt Jenn’s death from it after the children are out of earshot. Establishing no-news times allows us to focus on having “normal” conversation with one another or even playful and imaginative ones. This allows the minds to focus on other things and can be restful.
Reassurance: As adults, we are the protectors of children. They want and need our reassurance through all the crisis. We may not know what will happen in the future or all the answers, but they need to know that we are on it and doing our best. It is important than young children see our calm and measured approaches. Let them know that you are here, you’ve got this, and through working together our community and family will pull together and come through.
Coping strategies: In spite of our best efforts, children may still feel stressful. Stress itself isn’t always a bad thing and is part of life. It is the consequence of prolonged exposure we are trying to mitigate. Teach your children different tools they can use to combat stress, of which there are many — deep breathing, mindfulness, meditation, drawing, journaling, and gratitude. Help children learn some of these stress management tools so that they have a few to choose from as they need it.
There is no doubt about it, we will be dealing with this virus and all the resultant challenges it brings for quite some time. Let’s help our children successfully run this marathon. And remember — as the signs say around Rome — “Everything will be Alright.”