Former baseball player Darryl Strawberry almost made me cry the other night. I promise I’ll tell you about that a little later on but let me set up the whole story first.
I got a second-hand invite to a fancy Shorter University gala a few days ago.
My editor, John Bailey, was invited to Shorter’s “Christmas on the Hill” President’s Gala. He had planned to take his wife, Sally, but it was on the night of the rescheduled Christmas parade so she was busy doing that with their kids.
So he asked if I wanted to go. I was a little hesitant because I’ve made fun of Shorter in past columns and I didn’t imagine anyone there would be thrilled to see me. But I agreed to go because there was gonna be a free catered dinner.
I asked John what the dress code was and he sent me the invitation. Now this is EXACTLY what the invite said: “Though the event is a gala, it is not a black-tie event. Wear your favorite church or holiday attire.”
I was thrilled. As many of you know, I absolutely hate formalwear and if I could wear sweatpants and a hoodie everywhere I would. So, as the invitation suggested, I wore what I might wear to church or a holiday get-together. I wore dark jeans, boots, a green button-down shirt (with the sleeves rolled up) and a vest on top of that. It was VERY church/holiday party.
Well, guess what I see when we pull up to the Winthrop-King Center at Shorter? EVERYONE is dressed beautifully. The women are in cocktail dresses and some were even wearing gowns. Many were sparkly.
All the men were wearing suits and most were wearing ties.
I felt completely underdressed. Even John was wearing a jacket. I looked like a middle school kid in a sea of grown men. I appreciate Shorter University for letting everyone know they could be a little more casual, but I blame EVERYONE else at the event for not sticking to that and making me feel underdressed.
And it was packed, I’d say there at least a couple hundred people there, including many Shorter athletes.
Now let me describe the décor. The dinner was held in the gym and all the tables were beautifully appointed. They were set with dishes and silverware and beautiful centerpieces. They even included keepsake ornaments for guests to take home. And before you even sat down, a salad and dessert were waiting for you.
A stage was set up in front with gorgeous Christmas trees all lit up with glowing white lights.
This is how I know it was a fancy event: The tables all had little dishes of INDIVIDUAL patties of butter. Caterers walked around with hors d’oeuvres that included little cups of jumbo shrimp and cocktail sauce with lemon wedges. I ate approximately 12 of these.
The Season Events catered the meal and I have to say I’ve been to several big events where other caterers have had trouble getting food out to a large number of people and have that food still be hot on the plate. It’s tough when you’re dealing with so many people.
Well The Season Events runs like a well-oiled machine. The owner, Holly Lynch was like an air traffic controller, directing multiple staff members on which tables to bring food to. They did it so smoothly that I believe everyone got their food in a timely manner. My only complaint was that there wasn’t any salt and pepper on the table.
I should also add here that the event even featured entertainment. Shorter is known for its music programs and they had a student sing the national anthem and she did a very good job. But the highlight for me was when the Shorter Chorale performed several Christmas selections. The singing was angelic.
OK, so I promised I’d tell you how baseball legend Darryl Strawberry almost made me cry.
He was the guest speaker at the gala. Most of us have heard about him from headlines that had nothing to do with sports: Sex, drugs, multiple run-ins with the law. He has a long history of self-destructive behavior.
He got up on stage and immediately was very frank about his “heathen” behavior, as he called it.
He has turned his life completely around and said all his worldly accomplishments meant nothing compared to his relationship with Christ.
And it all turned around, he said, at the end of his mother’s life. This is where I (and, I imagine, other guests) were really touched by his story.
“My mother prayed for me that I would change,” he said. “On her deathbed her prayer was that I would be saved and would change my life.”
Hearing him say that his mother’s deathbed prayer was for HIM was very profound. He said he thought he had it all, with fame and money and big houses and fancy cars. But his mother wanted to SAVE HIM from those things and the evils that they brought with them.
And it seems he did change. He now travels the country evangelizing and spreading his message of redemption. He said this ahead of his trip to Rome to speak at Shorter.
“I came from a dysfunctional family. My dad was an alcoholic and an abuser. I was broken at an early age before I ever put on a baseball uniform. I think it’s so important that we empower this younger generation with the love of Jesus Christ. It’s great when you get to empower young people and get to them with the right message. The academics and the education and the spiritual part all go together,” he said.
That was a really great message for the guests and the Shorter athletes in attendance to hear.
My takeaway from the night was twofold: It’s never too late to start making good decisions AND if something is called a gala, go ahead and put on a tie and some fancy britches no matter what the invitation says.