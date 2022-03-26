How spoiled and pampered we Americans are, and even gullible. Some of us are even cut from the evil pattern. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Personally, I believe it is the true test of a nation of people as well.
A few weeks ago, we watched in disbelief as Putin did what he said he was going to do in Ukraine. We, the Americans, watched Russia preparing with 150,000 troops to move into a country that was not provoking anyone.
Even after the invasion, we sat comfortably in front of our TVs and watched people leaving their homes, never to see them again. Some had to leave their wives and children. Many were walking with children and handicapped relatives, trying to make it to the border of Poland, or anyplace safe — even the subway tunnels.
Many of us cannot fathom the idea that what is happening to those people could one day happen to us, and yet many of us could not find it in our hearts to feel compassion or empathy for the citizens of Ukraine. Our pampered lives have caused us to grow callous and insensitive to the pain and suffering of others.
It is like the rich man who walked up to Jesus and said “Lord, what can I do to be saved?” The Lord said untie yourself from the comfort of your wealth that keeps you bound. The young man said “No, I am too comfortable to even consider that.” For some, to walk a mile in another person’s shoes is out of the question and many of us are too comfortable to believe the feet of other man are actually hurting.
As Americans, we have not seen in 150 years the devastation left behind when war is fought on our soil. The Civil War scarred this country forever. About 620,000 Americans died in that war. The winners of that war stepped out on FAITH, believing that we have more good people with a flaw than bad people with a little good in this country — and for that matter, in the world.
We sit and watch and pontificate about what the world has done, or not done, to allow yet another Hitler type to emerge ruthless beyond control.
Putin has been told that he has a hole in his dark soul. He has been told that he is a man filled with straw where his heart should be. Even after being told what his human frailties are, he is not civil enough to try to change, as the three characters did in “The Wiz.” He remains the heartless, brainless and insensitive individual that he is.
What those of us who have a God to turn to realize is that it is not just our brawn or brain that makes us believers in someone higher than we are. The guidance of the Holy Spirit is responsible for that, and it is that spirit that gives us all of the characteristics of human beings with conscience and wisdom.
Autocrats believe there is nothing higher than man. So, they think “I alone can fix the problem that I see.” Autocrats believe they are the sole inspiration for themselves and those around them. Those of us who fall into the category of spoiled and pampered Americans had better study that critical history that people are trying to hide.
What we must realize is that we are experimenting with this form of government called a democracy. The forefathers were stepping out on the FAITH that we are still operating in. They believed the world is made up of more good people than evil people. The evil people just speak louder within the hearing of weak people.
Many who have been blessed by the democratic rules of this country and got filthy rich because of it are now the ones calling for it to fail. They have no idea of how they have been blessed, and that the rules outlined in our Constitution are the reasons for their blessings. They have forgotten that autocratic governments around the world do not allow input from the people under them — and that they would not be able to sway an autocratic leader to think their way about a particular topic.
If some of us had done or said some of the things we have done in this country in an autocratic state, we would be where Alexei Navalny is now. Or dead.
The brave and courageous actions of the people of Ukraine should speak to us about patriotism and love of country. We scream and fuss when someone else steps on the U.S Constitution or the American flag, but it is just fine and dandy when we do it. Why is the flag to be respected only by some people? Why is it OK only on certain days, for certain people, to burn and step on the American flag?
These are not just rhetorical questions. We Americans need to take an introspective look at ourselves, by pulling the window shade down long enough to see ourselves in the mirror of God’s Word.