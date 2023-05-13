On just about any given Sunday, one can scroll through social media and see pictures of individuals taken in front of a cross.
Most of the pictures are taken at a church. Either when the family is arriving for their Sunday gathering or when they are leaving their Sunday gathering. Depending on the time of year, the cross may be adorned with a white shroud, a scarlet or purple cloak or with flowers.
It has always struck me as a bit odd to take pictures in front of a cross. Not that there is anything wrong with it from a religious standpoint or that it is somehow sacrilegious.
But especially the pictures taken in front of crosses covered in flowers have always seemed very much an accurate representation of how we like our Christianity in America. Of how we like to practice following Jesus.
It is clean and pretty. There is no cost involved.
Think about the words Jesus spoke in the book of Luke, “Then he said to the crowd, “If any of you wants to be my follower, you must give up your own way, take up your cross daily, and follow me. If you try to hang on to your life, you will lose it. But if you give up your life for my sake, you will save it. And what do you benefit if you gain the whole world but are yourself lost or destroyed?”
The original audience that heard these words fully understood what they meant.
They knew what taking up a cross led to — Death. The cross meant death for Jesus. And for 11 of the 12 followers whom He left behind to set the world on fire with the Good News.
Beyond the physical death, the cross calls for us to give up the way the world does things and begin to do things the way Jesus calls us to live. “You MUST give up your own way.”
May I point to Matthew 25 for a reminder of what is expected of us? The things Jesus said… “Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the Kingdom prepared for you from the creation of the world. For I was hungry, and you fed me. I was thirsty, and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me into your home. I was naked, and you gave me clothing. I was sick, and you cared for me. I was in prison, and you visited me.”
Standing in front of a cross costs us nothing.
But taking up a cross always costs something, and sometimes the cost will leave you with scars. What is following Jesus costing you?
Think about the way you follow Jesus. What picture would represent the way you are living for Him: standing in front of a cross, or taking up a cross?
Joey Haynes is a follower of Jesus, married way out of his league, has two of the coolest children in the universe and is blessed to work with an amazing community of believers known as The Church at Rome.