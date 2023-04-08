On April 6, 2023, at 7 am Rome Police officers responded to an incident at Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue. The events that followed left seven children without a mother, her family without a daughter and a sister. The community of Rome lost a generous, loving woman who did nothing to deserve what happened to her.
In the past two years, our community has lost four women to intimate partner violence. All four were loving mothers who were needlessly taken away from their children. Cassie’s murder has once again put Rome on the national stage for all the wrong reasons. Her murder has left her family to deal with loss, trauma, grief, and most likely guilt. Guilt for not knowing how bad the situation had become. The perpetrator’s family is left with the grief of losing Mr. Green compounded by shame for the way he chose to spend his last moments before taking his own life. The customers and employees present have all experienced severe trauma that no one should have to be forced to process.
Our community is experiencing secondary trauma as we repeatedly hear the details of this tragic event.
The most dangerous time for a survivor is the days and weeks after they attempt to end the relationship. If you are in a violent relationship or are attempting to end one and feel unsafe, please reach out. Hospitality House has rooms available in our emergency shelter and we can help you relocate if you feel you’d be safer leaving the area. Don’t wait, call us today at 706-235-4673. Our advocates are trained to safety plan with people who are experiencing intimate partner violence.
Mr. Green must have known that Cassie regularly visited Chick-fil-A as a part of her morning routine, so he waited in the parking lot to ambush her. Stalking behaviors like this are often indicators that the relationship is at high risk for lethality. If I had a time machine, I’d go back and warn Cassie to change her routine, to check her phone or tracking devices, to not go anywhere alone until the situation deescalated — and to realize how much risk she was in.
Unfortunately for everyone involved, no safety plan was made and Rome lost a loving mother who was important to so many in our community.
For those of you reading these words thinking that something like this could never happen to you or someone you love, you are being naïve. Anyone who has ever gotten to know me would never describe me as meek, mild, or a shrinking violet. I was the victim of intimate partner violence in my early 20s so when I tell you it can happen to anyone, I am speaking from experience. The young woman who dated my abuser after I escaped the relationship was shot in the abdomen. She was paralyzed from the waist down and has spent the past 30 years in a wheelchair. He served less than five years while she received a life sentence. I literally dodged a bullet, but she wasn’t as lucky. Neither were Cassie, Shaina, Jamesha or Monesha.
Abuse doesn’t start with an assault in most cases. It starts with a pattern of coercive control which describes a pattern of behaviors a perpetrator uses to gain control and power over their romantic partner. They use tactics that erode a person’s autonomy and self-esteem. These tactics can include acts of intimidation, threats and humiliation. Coercive control makes it difficult for the survivor to end the relationship.
In 2022, more than 200 Georgians lost their lives as a direct result of intimate partner violence. In the US, 20 people experience intimate partner violence every minute. None of us are immune to the effects of this insidious epidemic. For those of you unlucky enough to witness this horrific event, please take the time you need to process and reach out to a trained therapist if you are having trouble coping. PTSD can be deadly if left unaddressed.
Once again, if you are involved in a dangerous relationship, please reach out to Hospitality House at 706 235-4608 or email me at lrousseau@hhfw.org. For more information about the agency and our services, please visit our website www.hospitalityhouseforwomen.org.