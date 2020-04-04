This month, literally hundreds of Americans will be filling out Census 2020 forms.
As is my weekly custom, I am here to help.
This past Thursday, while forced to stay home from work, I took the day off to complete my census form. I chose the paper format because the online method simply isn’t as funny. After an arduous nine hours, more than one temper tantrum, and finally, a group family hug, I presented my completed census form to the young lady at the Dairy Queen drive-thru – the only human being other than family members (technically, human) I’ve seen in a week.
So, as an experienced census-filler-outer, I am here to give you a few tips. They are, in alphabetical order:
1. Prior to starting, have a big, hearty breakfast.
Your mind thinks better if you aren’t hungry, and you’re probably going to need your strength. Doing some calisthenics is also a good idea.
B. Make sure you are prepared.
I would suggest having the following within reaching distance prior to starting the census-filling-outing process: Some type of refreshing cold drink, like Fresca; four to nine colorful writing utensils (I used a flesh-colored crayon and some pink hi-lighters); a thesaurus; a thorough written history of your family genealogy; a calculator; a used copy of “I’m OK, You’re OK”; some handkerchiefs; and a full can of breath spray (breath mints will do in a pinch).
3. Ignore the part about name and address.
4. Once you are done with that, you are now ready for the most important part of the census – counting the people that live in your household.
This is by far the most integral part of the census-filling-outing process. How many people live in your household determines how your community will be represented in our government, how much money your community will receive in governmental assistance, how much your phone bill will be each month, how many channels will be offered by your cable television system, and how frequently your garbage is picked up.
Thus, to improve our community, and to get my garbage picked up twice a week – the more people, the better.
What I did was think of the number of people that actually could live in my house. We only have five people living in our house, and a dog, but we have a lot more rooms. I figured that we could probably fit about five people per room comfortably.
With that in mind, I used the following formula to determine the number of people I would write on my census form that live in our household: Number of rooms in my house (9) multiplied by the number of people that could fit comfortably in each room (5) = 63.
I suggest you utilize the same mathematical formula for the best results.
5. Go the extra mile.
There is a lot of information that the census form doesn’t ask for, but that our government needs to know to make the census complete. On the back of your census form, make sure to write down any other information that you feel is irrelevant.
For instance, I wrote a short story about dogs I’ve owned during my life, why I prefer Captain D’s over Long John Silver’s, jotted down some questions I had about “Tiger King,” and I included a first-person account of the autobiography of Mr. T.
If you need more room for this part of the census, use extra sheets of paper, then staple them to the lower right-hand corner of your census form.
Remember, census-filling-out is your duty as an American or illegal alien. If there is one thing you’ve learned from this inspirational column, I hope it’s that we all must be counted even if we can’t count.