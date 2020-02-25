Let’s face it, politics on social media is here to stay.
I know there are many of us who are frustrated with the way people share their political opinions on Facebook and Twitter. But we’ve got to face reality. People won’t stop weighing in on political issues. That’s how we share our opinions today — on social media. Because it gets us instant gratification. We get immediate “likes,” comments, laughing emojis.
And that’s really why people put it on social media. It’s not because they think they’ll sway others’ opinions. ‘Cause they won’t. It’s not because they truly want to enact change, because sharing a post on Facebook is not the way to enact change. They do it because it’s an easy way to get a rise out of some people and an easy way to get others who think like you to validate what you’re saying.
But while social media can act as kindling for a fire, it can also inform and educate if used properly.
So if we can’t do away with political posts (even though many of us are tired of them), then the next best thing is to not be jerks about it. Here are a few ways you can share your opinions on political issues without looking like a complete idiot.
1. Share responsibly — many people are too lazy to have a constructive conversation about an issue. It’s much easier to see something inflammatory and just hit the “share” button. You’ve done your part. You really let people know where you stand on this issue by clicking a button. NO! Stop doing that. It’s perfectly fine to share stories and other people’s opinions if you do at least a little work. Check to see the source of that information. Is it a credible source? Was it written just to piss people off? Does it have an obvious bias? Is it completely fabricated? Don’t be the lazy, irresponsible person who just “shares” other people’s work all day long without really knowing where it comes from and what its purpose is. We’re better than that.
2. Snowflake — This is a stupid word that ignorant people use to mock anyone who disagrees with them. I suppose at one point it was meant to ridicule people who were seen as easily offended. But at this point it’s overused and outdated. Because it’s used by people of all political affiliations, it really loses any potency it might have had. It’s just an easy word to throw at anyone across political lines from you. If you really do feel the need to ridicule someone for their political beliefs, at least be clever and come up with something new.
3. Celebrities — Celebs have become lightning rods for controversy when they step into the political ring. And some of y’all need to decide if you applaud them or if they should “shut up and stay out of politics.” You can’t have it both ways. Because celebrities can get a lot of attention from the media and many have thousands of fans, their political views often get a lot of attention. Well, I see people on Facebook one day saying “so-and-so needs to shut up. You’re an entertainer. Stay out of politics.” But then when another celeb comes out endorsing someone they like or a political view they agree with, then all of a sudden that celebrity makes sense and we should listen to what they have to say. If you do that, you’re being a hypocrite. If celebs should stay out of politics then they should ALL stay out of politics. But if you’re gonna allow one to speak out, then they should ALL be allowed to voice their opinion.
4. Take a step back — We get lots of differing opinions thrown at us when we browse our social media feeds. That’s the world we live in today. But we don’t have to immediately fire back the second we see something that angers or frustrates us. Take a second. Is it worth getting into an argument with this person? Is he or she even going to consider what you’re saying or are you just wasting your time? Is this person a friend or coworker or family member? Sometimes politics get in the way of our everyday relationships and that’s a shame. I have wonderful friends who I love and respect but who may have different political opinions than I do. And that’s OK. What’s not OK is if all of a sudden I throw friendship and respect out the window because they say something I disagree with.
5. We’re the idiots — While your side of the political fence might be shaking your heads at my side, and vice versa, there’s someone somewhere who’s looking at all of us and laughing their tail off that Facebook pictures and posts could divide us so completely. Someone’s sitting in his mom’s basement with nothing to do but create pot-stirring memes and posts he knows will get folks fired up for no good reason. Stop being a pawn. Stop playing into the hands of people who want to divide us. We’re the ones who look like fools because instead of communicating with each other and working together, we let a photo of the First Lady turn into a heated argument. Or we let a quote from a politician turn us into a pack of animals fighting for Facebook dominance.
We can absolutely talk about politics. We can absolutely disagree about politics. And we can absolutely have discussions with people with whom we don’t see eye to eye. But we don’t have to be jerks about it.