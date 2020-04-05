It was almost 40 years ago, 1981 to be exact, when the rock group Styx recorded a song titled “The Best of Times.”
Some of the lyrics went like this:
“I know you feel these are the worst of times
I do believe it’s true
When people lock their doors and hide inside
Rumor has it, it’s the end of paradise”
Has that thought run through your head any time during the last three weeks or so?
These may be the worst of times, but that depends entirely on what YOU make of them.
Which is a bit of a roundabout way of getting into a discussion related to personal responsibility. Our culture today always seems to be looking for someone to blame for our own individual problems. Conversely, there is generally someone out there who is more than willing to take credit for the good things that happen as well.
Yes, other people do influence us and the decisions we all make. Every now and then I’ll do something or say something and a vision of my mother or father will pop into my brain and I’ll say, “I can hear dad saying that.”
By and large, however, we are all individually responsible for our own lives.
But we also have a responsibility to those around us. People we love, people we care deeply about.
Let’s just say, for example, that somehow I contracted COVID-19 but was asymptomatic and didn’t seem inwardly, or outwardly, sick. The experts would say that I still had the capacity to spread this coronavirus to people I come into close contact with. The thought of doing something like to my best friends, family or anyone else for that matter, scares the Dickens out of me.
It ought to scare you, too!
I’m not writing this to scare anybody. I’m going to tell you that life carries on. I still go for a walk outside — along the top of the levee, or through Ridge Ferry Park, around State Mutual Stadium, out Kingfisher Trail — every day. When it rains, as it has so often this winter, I go to Mount Berry Mall, where I’ve put in far too many miles this winter. For the most part, I do it by myself. But if someone I know were to join me, I’d do it at the appropriate social distance, far enough to be able to carry on a conversation without shouting.
Then there are the folks who want to be responsibility police. I never knew there was such an agency. I got a call last week from someone who drove around on Sunday and counted cars in the parking lot of churches and called to say these people were putting everyone else in danger of getting COVID-19. Really? Are we to send police to every place more than a couple of people gather and shut them down?
What about grocery stores? I’ve heard a lot in the last week about the capability of transmitting the virus by droplets that spew from our mouths into the air around us. I’m not talking sneezing or coughing. I’m talking about breathing and speaking. If I walk down the natural peanut butter aisle and you and your asymptomatic virus just left, am I going to get sick? Do we need to shut down EVERYTHING to beat this thing?
I hope not!
As this situation has evolved, so have I. I get social distancing completely. I support it. We need it. But do we all need to be locked up inside our homes? Does everyone in the home need to be in a separate room? The way this virus moves from one person to another has been, in my lifetime, unprecedented.
I just don’t believe we need to be, or have to be, complete isolationists. Social distancing is one thing, isolationism is another. I believe that would create more mental anguish than a lot of folks could deal with.
So what to do?
Gas is cheap right now. It might never be this cheap again — so how about getting into your car and taking off on a nice long drive. If you’re confident the spouse is fine, let him or her ride along.
Head north toward Chatsworth and ride over Fort Mountain to Ellijay and head east. The mountains are in their nearly full spring glory right now. The dogwoods are blooming, wisteria is out, redbuds are spectacular. Go on to Blue Ridge, continue through Blairsville to Hiawassee and Clayton. Find a drive-through open in Clayton for lunch. Stay inside the car as you grab lunch and then south on U.S. 23 to Tallulah Falls. You can take a quick side trip over to Toccoa Falls on Ga. 17A, then backtrack to U.S. 23 and enjoy the ride down to Gainesville.
At that point, I suspect your backside is getting a little tired, so just hop on I-985 south and follow the interstates back home. Hopefully you will have forgotten about COVID-19 for a few hours. There is something to be said for sanity.
The mountains are gorgeous at this time of year and you’ll have spent a full day on the road taking in the glory of our part of the world. If COVID-19 is still around another month from now, you can repeat the journey and add mountain laurel and rhododendron to the beauty you’ll take in.
How about these lyrics?
“The best of times are when I’m alone with you
Some rain some shine, we’ll make this a world for two
Our memories of yesterday will last a lifetime
We’ll take the best, forget the rest
And someday we’ll find
These are the best of times.”
These time are whatever YOU make of them, not a city or county commissioner, not the governor and not the president.
By the way, the only commission I seek as your travel agent for the day is a smile!