Just as we do not let friends drive drunk, we should not let friends who are not sober promote ignorance when truth is so easily acquired.
During the Christmas season I wrote about Joseph and Mary and baby Jesus. Somewhere in the column I mentioned that during the time they were housed in the manger, they were visited by three wise men who had come bearing gifts for the family. Each one presented a different gift — gold, frankincense and myrrh.
One of my former students, James, reached out and asked me was I aware that during those days there were many wise men who traveled near and far. He said the way that I stated it, I had given the impression that only three wise men paid a visit to the little Baby Jesus. He explained that just because three gifts were given that did not mean that only three wise men were present. He said many others could have been there at the same time.
This is how I stated it. “We know about the Inn being too crowded for Mary and Joseph. We know that little Baby Jesus was born in a manger wrapped in swaddling clothes. We know that the three wise men came bearing gifts.” Since the column was not about the three wise men and that statement was just thrown in for free, I did not think about sharing the history of wise men during the Bible days.
I apologized to James for my giving that impression. James said that that was one of his pet peeves because he had researched it and did not want it misrepresented even if I had been his teacher many years ago. I thanked him for helping me. I should have remembered that, when in schoo,l James was willing to go to the dictionary and the encyclopedia on us teachers. Now he can go on the internet or just ask Siri or Alexa.
During that same time, one politician said that Kwanzaa was a made-up Christian holiday by Black people and should not be accepted as a part of the American culture. I was concerned that, before putting that out there, it would have been a kindness if someone in his camp had told him to do a little Googling before attacking topics of a serious nature concerning a group of people.
Maulana Karenga never intended the Kwanzaa celebration to be a religious observance. From the onset he did not even intend it to be a substitute for Christmas, and that is the reason the dates are Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
The observance is cultural and it is to encourage growth in a people. The purpose is also the to strengthen families and help them connect with the community in which they live by being participatory citizens.
Kwanzaa is a celebration uniting families, groups or leaders for the purpose of discussing seven principles. On each of the seven days one principle is discussed, beginning on Dec. 26.
♦ Umoja (oo-MOH-jah) means unity. Success starts with unity. Unity of family, community, nation and race.
♦ Kujichagulia (koo-jee-chah-goo-LEE-ah) is self-determination: To be responsible for ourselves. To create your own destiny.
♦ Ujima (oo-JEE-mah) is collective work and responsibility: To build and maintain your community together. To work together to help one another within your community.
♦ Ujamaa (oo-jah-MAH) is collective economics: To build, maintain, and support our own stores, establishments, and businesses.
♦ Nia (NEE-ah) is purpose: To restore African American people to their traditional greatness. To be responsible to our ancestors and to our descendants.
♦ Kuumba (koo-OOM-bah) means creativity: Using creativity and imagination to make your communities better than what you inherited.
♦ Imani (ee-MAH-nee) is Faith: Believing in our people, our families, our educators, our leaders, and the righteousness of the African American struggle.
Somebody could have called his attention to the error in the politician’s statement by examining the history of the observance.
The principles are not only for African Americans, but for any group willing to discuss the seven principles to improve the foundation of their togetherness and to strengthen the bonds that hold a family, a group, or a community together.