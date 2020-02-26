I encountered a huge news item on the interweb this morning. Actor Jane Fonda spent seven or so hours in a southern California salon having her hair colored…wait for it, white! According to celebrity watchers, this is a current trend.
I’m hip again! (Was I ever?)
It started with my beard. Early on my beard was a Nordic red. The DNA roots of this color came directly from my mother, who was a raging redhead during her young years. I was proud of the hue of my beard until one morning I looked in the mirror and gasped.
The center of my chin faded into a shade of (music cue: dun.dun.dunnnnn) grey! No, no this could not be. Not a chance.
Like a New Mexico mountain wildfire, I watched as the greyness in the center of my chin spread inexorably over my throat, then my mustache, and finally up to my ears.
The words of my father rang in my memory: “Musselwhite men do not go grey.” He told me this as he ran his fingers through his jet-black hair, a color he carried with him to his grave. I remember uttering a silent prayer along the lines, of “I hope you’re right, father of mine.”
The hirsute fire raged on. The greyness crept up my sideburns until, to my great despair; my entire head took on the color tone of the top of Santa Fe’s Mount Baldy in the dead of winter.
My actor/singer profile took a hit. There it was at the top, just below my voice type.
Hair Color: Grey
Friends and family were reasonably positive. You know the comments, like, “You look SO distinguished,” or “My sweet grandma had the most beautiful grey hair.”
Well, mother nature, you certainly have the last word. In short time, the grey beard and grey hair began to morph into (music cue: Hitchcock screams) snow white.
Snow White. Snowy White. No matter how I type it, it comes out the same.
Oh, dear readers, I did so cling to grey. I refused to change my vita and labored under the misconception that I was sporting something like, “light grey.”
We have a terrific casting director out here, Faith Hibbs-Clark. She employs an assistant who runs the reception area at Albuquerque Studios. He is a very pleasant fellow, but he is not in the business for the yucks. I recently sat down with him before an audition in order to update my information on his laptop.
“Still the same phone number?’
“Yes.”
“Same address?”
“Yes.”
“Height and weight?”
“Yes.”
“Hair Color?”
“Grey.”
“White.”
He didn’t look up from his typing. I fixed him in my sights.
“Don’t you think, a little grey?” I asked.
Staring at his screen he responded.
“White.”
Well, showbiz, I guess that’s that. White it is, and white it will be.
I take comfort, I suppose, that some major stars, several older than me, have taken on a snowy head covering as a point of pride. Today’s internet writer pointed out that one of my musical heroes, Emmylou Harris, has been white-haired for numbers of years. I think she looks terrific.
Recently the famous directing brothers, known in the industry as the Coen Brothers came to New Mexico to shoot a western anthology film entitled, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” It was a splendid film and I personally love the wry humor the brothers bring to the page and the screen. Upon arriving in New Mexico, they put out a call that went something like, “Male, in mid to early sixties, can play the piano, and grey/white hair.”
I almost broke the phone calling my agent Lynette O’Connor.
She responded immediately.
“I already put you up for the part.”
My pulse quickened. To be cast in a Coen film is a major career boost.
“Well?” I asked.
“They said you were too pretty.”
Too pretty? You have got to be kidding. When the film was released I anticipated the piano-playing scene, and the person playing the piano looked absolutely nothing like me. In fact, his head sported about 75% less hair than yours truly. Ah Showbiz.
A number of years ago I kvetched to one of my early mentors and former Roman, John Dyer, about the changing color of my hair.
He turned slowly in his inimitable way and looked up at my hair.
“Harry,” he drawled, “at least you got some.”