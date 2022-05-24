I posted about this to social media the other day and I got so much response from it I decided to turn it into a column.
I saw where someone had written about voting for the ESPLOST and I wanted to remind folks that in Floyd County, it’s actually ELOST which stands for education local option sales tax.
When I posted that, I had so many people comment on other commonly confused words and phrases. Some of them were really funny. And it reminded me of how many words we write or say incorrectly simply because we heard it a long time ago and have been saying it that way ever since.
Now we’re ALL guilty of at least one of these from time to time.
1. SPLOST, not SPLOSH or SPLOTS.
2. Sneak PEEK, not peak. A peak is the top of something, such as a mountain, whereas a peek is a look.
3. Scapegoat, not escape goat. You’d be surprised how many people get that wrong. But I do really like the idea of an escape goat.
4. Cole slaw, not cold slaw. I believe the origins of this are from the Dutch language for “cabbage salad.” But since it’s served cold, it does make sense that many people might call it COLD slaw.
5. A DESSERT is a sweet treat, while a DESERT is a land with sparse vegetation.
6. The expression is “I COULDN’T CARE LESS.” Many people are used to saying “I could care less” but that’s saying that you have room to care some more, when what you mean is you have no more room to care so you COULD NOT care less.
7. An apostrophe does NOT make things plural.
8. THERE is a place or location. THEY’RE is short for “they are” and THEIR denotes possession, as in “The kids picked up their toys.”
9. Give the ball TO me. Lots of people use TOO in this instance, but “too” means “also.”
10. SALE vs SELL. I don’t think I’ll ever get through to some people on this one, they’re so commonly confused. You are having a SALE. This item is for SALE. Come to my yard SALE. However, I am SELLING this truck. Would you like to SELL your house?
11. Be QUIET. You are being QUITE loud.
12. Supposedly, not supposably or supposibly.
13. Specific, not Pacific. The first means exact. The second is an ocean.
14. You vacationed to a tropic ISLE, but the grocery store has several AISLES.
15. Defiantly vs. Definitely. The first is something done out of opposition or disobedience. The second means certainly.
16. You do not take something for GRANITE. That’s a type of rock. You take it for GRANTED.
17. WROUGHT iron, not ROD iron.
18. You ACCEPT a gift, not EXCEPT it.
19. ESPRESSO, not EXPESSO.
20. You throw a BRIDAL shower for your best friend. The horse wore a BRIDLE.
21. Your child’s tooth is LOOSE. You don’t want your team to LOSE the game.
22. The dove is a symbol of PEACE. Can you hand me that PIECE of paper.
23. ESTRANGED is when you’re no longer close or affectionate with someone. STRANGE means unusual or surprising.
24. The lion hunts its PREY. Put your hands together and PRAY.
25. She got a ROLE in the new movie. ROLL that barrel over here.
26. Tie that belt around your WAIST. Don’t WASTE your food.
27. The boy likes to WANDER through the woods. I WONDER where that came from.
28. A terrible sight can ELICIT a gasp of fear from someone. The police monitored his ILLICIT activity.
There are so many other words that sound similar so we tend to get them mixed up. Or they’re words we’ve always said, so to us that’s the correct way. But if you’re ever in doubt, look it up just to be sure.