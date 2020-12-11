If my folks on social media are any indication, this 2020 holiday season has given us all an opportunity to ramp up home decorations.
A number of my friends have multiple Christmas trees. I have to admit that we here at Ranchero Musselwhite have succumbed to the multiple Tannenbaum concept. More about our arboreal plans later in this column will be revealed.
Do people still use tinsel on their trees? It’s been a long time since I actually shopped for decorations, but I can’t recall seeing any slim boxes containing shredded aluminum foil for sale. For those of us who recycle Christmas trees, it would seem prohibitive to deliver said used tree wrapped in a metallic shroud.
We have six Christmas stockings hanging on our mantle this year. No. 6 is particularly notable because it sports the name of our new grandson, Henry.
Henry, the second Henry in the family tree, coming after my grandfather Henry Uriah Musselwhite (that’s they way to name ‘em, eh?) will only be a few months old this Christmas. I guess his reaction to all the doings will be under, “Oh look, shiny lights. Wait, more shiny lights. Hey, did you see all the shiny lights? Hungry.”
Nevertheless, young Henry has a stocking and it is the largest of the entire family. Incidentally, he’s the easiest to buy for. No complaints from this Granddad.
My social media peeps love to decorate the holiday table. I see splendid settings with exotic table runners, Grandma’s vintage china, and sparkling crystal glasses. Candles illuminate all the table finery, and I can only imagine the feasts that will be enjoyed by these decorative individuals.
I am sad that there are fewer chairs at these splendid tables, for we are just before the delivery of a Covid vaccine, and this is all to the good. I want to live for a long time in order to teach my grandson the meaning of life and love, so I continue to do the proper thing.
Speaking of, the FedEx delivery guy got out of his truck yesterday and greeted me by name. The only brick and mortar store we purchased holiday gifts from this year was the old Henderson’s Store in the ghost town of Golden, New Mexico.
We’ve been shopping at Henderson’s for decades, and they know us as we enter this ancient general store situated right on the historic Turquoise Trail between Santa Fe and Albuquerque. Just as we entered, a Native American family from one of the nearby pueblos came in with pottery and jewelry made by their own hands. We have been buying pottery, bracelets, bolo ties and more from the Henderson family for a long time. We know the current owners, and we knew their parents as well.
Most of our Christmas shopping has been online. This reality results in my familiarity with the tremendous humans who represent the United Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx. I’ve yet to encounter a grumpy delivery person, probably because they know by now I bid them safety with one phrase: “You are appreciated.” These three words never fail to produce a smile.
I usually make one trip a week to the Los Lunas, New Mexico, recycling center, but with the arrival of all these cardboard boxes I have doubled my visits. On the way to the center I pass by the adjacent homes of my veterinarian and trout fishing partner, Dr. Donnie MacDougal, and then the beautiful adobe home of my family doctor Joseph Aragon. What are the chances of one’s vet and one’s general practitioner living side by side? I hope they don’t get their prescriptions mixed up.
We have a smattering of outdoor decorations both in front and in back of Ranchero Musselwhite. Festive red chile ristras hang beside our front doors year round, but they take on a special holiday charm this time of the year. Out back, my wife has gathered greenery from around the property and has used various squashes and pumpkins to good decorative effect. We have hanging lights year round, so our portale is a welcoming destination for holiday cheer.
We head out this weekend for public lands. There we will cut our own Christmas tree, having paid our permit to the State of New Mexico. It would be lovely to have a light dusting of snow to complete a Hallmark Card moment.
If the tree cutting expedition is a success, I will post those photos on the usual suspects in hopes of bringing smiles to loved ones far and near.
I hope there are smiles to be found this year in Rome, Georgia, and elsewhere. Tell someone you appreciate him or her. The return smile is worth the three simple words.