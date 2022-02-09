I got a residual check in the mail yesterday. My membership in SAG-AFTRA, the actor’s guild or union, keeps up with my involvement in successful television shows and movies. Several times a year I have the privilege of going to my mailbox and receiving the fruits of my labor. In this case it was the popular AMC television series, “Better Call Saul.”
I am going to share the amount: after taxes, $99. I am also going to tell you where those dollars are going: a blue-collar worker from Albuquerque who is going to install some lighting in my house next week or so.
That’s right, this glamorous show biz dough is traveling right through my account to a hard working New Mexico worker. I write this to represent, in my own small way, the thousands of film and television workers in Georgia and New Mexico. These actors, grips, transportation workers, painters, gaffers, costumers, and more work hard for their salaries. Often one works under, frankly, brutal conditions to bring entertainment into the living rooms of the citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia.
I worked on a movie out here called “Artik.” The shoot took place in mid-winter, and New Mexico brought a sudden cold front to our work, which mainly took place during what are called night shoots. I don’t think I’ve ever been as cold as that work, and other veterans of “Artik” who have offered me subsequent work have always led with, “Harry, I promise it won’t be as cold!”
A recent politician out here in New Mexico ran for office with a decidedly anti-Hollywood stance. Her mantra was something like, “Hollywood fat cats taking food out of New Mexico children’s’ mouths…”
From my perspective, as a film/television worker in both Georgia and New Mexico, I see Hollywood money going to owners of motels that house film workers in rural Georgia (like Floyd County), grocery stores that provide coffee and food for craft services on set, hardware — some of it made in Georgia — that provide the frames for custom made sets, constructed by Georgia and New Mexico artisans.
Rome resident Ryan Simmons has taken his film/television company from literally his kitchen table to his own studio right in downtown Rome. He, with Northwest Georgia talent, creates commercials for Georgia industries, including the carpet industry that is the backbone of Northwest Georgia commerce. Oh, yes, Ryan and his wonderful company also pay taxes.
Hollywood is by no means perfect. The Silver City is an easy target if one only watches the awards ceremonies with their limousines, tuxedos and designer gowns. The vast majority of folks in the entertainment business never see the inside of a limo, yet they make a living that enables them to be productive members of their communities.
When “Dead Poets Society” began filming at Berry College, they hoped to take advantage of the bold tapestry of fall colors. There were some contractual issues with the shoot, and they ended up stretching the work past prime leaf season. I remember driving up to my office in the historic Ford buildings and watching young film technicians taping paper leaves on the trees to create faux fall foliage. Those kids were glad to get the work, and they probably spent a chunk of their paycheck in Floyd County.
Showbiz in Northwest Georgia? You betcha. Contributes to the wellbeing of its citizenry through salaries, local spending, and a sense of community? Absolutely.
If we care about our communities, we must attach ourselves to the affection for the industries that “feed our children.” The medical industry, the carpet industry, the education behemoth, and, yes, the entertainment industry all combine to provide a tax base, a sense of community, and salaries for folks like the fellow who’s going to bestride a tall ladder in my house this week.
Northwest Georgia, film and television is one of your industries. Support those who champion all these hard workers.