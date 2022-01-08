For the last couple of years many of us have leaped into the new year by saying “Goodbye forever” 2019, 2020, and 2021, adding the closure statement, “I am not looking back because the previous years were unkind to me and I had a horrific time getting through.”
I almost joined the crowd again this year because of the many lows experienced during the year 2021. But suddenly my mind had several quick flashbacks of a few incidents with blessings that I will take with me — to look back on for strength in the new year.
One in particular happened in November. While traveling home to Florida on a day when it seemed that the bottom was falling out of the sky, I saw God’s protective hand covering my family.
In spite of the continuous downpour of rain, we finally made it to the Florida line and got on the turnpike without incident. We had to get off at the first rest plaza for a bathroom break and, within a mile of getting back on, I felt a slight bump. I felt the car suddenly jerk, followed by a harder bump and then the sensation of flying. From this point on, I am not in a position to see anything and I have no control of my body as it bounces around.
The car began sliding down the guardrail as my son battled with the steering wheel in an attempt to get control of the car. But the water was in control and no matter how hard he tried, it was not to be. Praying was all that we had in our possession.
If you have ever hydroplaned, you know what I am saying. My husband was riding shotgun, but he was speechless and just sat taking in every movement of Stephen and the car. My son was talking to himself and God.
Stephen realized that he had lost control of the car, however, he still felt that it was necessary to cry out loud hoping that God was listening — and he was. God saw he never gave up hope, even though the left front wheel was bent in and nearly off by now.
The front end of the car was cruising down the guardrail, trying to break through, which would have taken us over the median into the oncoming traffic. At that point, the back end of the car hit the guardrail, and that knocked the car back across the three lanes of cars traveling south with us. Not one car hit our car and neither did our car hit another car.
Usually, frightened drivers begin blowing their horns as they try to miss hitting another person’s car and other cars. Not one driver blew the horn. Other than the noise being made by our car bumping into various parts of the road, all was quiet. The last noise that I heard, and felt, was a thud as we suddenly came to an abrupt stop off the road in a slight ditch. That must have been when the second tire bent inward, breaking the axle, and the car could roll no more since we had only two operative wheels.
This was God’s hand in 2021, and for that I will always be thankful to him.
My husband was completely silent. Something was dripping from my nose, and I prayed that it was not blood. I later learned that I had hit my nose on something. I slowly raised up and saw my son’s face and felt his hand on my forehead. He told me later that he was about to panic because he thought I had been ejected. When he noticed that all of the doors and windows were still intact, he knew I was still in the car somewhere.
He simply placed his hand on my head, then turned back around and said “My God!” With my head still down, I asked if anyone was hurt. They both answered “No.” It was about that time they realized that I was hurt. The rest of that saga later.
So, now one can see why I am not so quick to close the doors on the years that we made it through. Many good things happened to most of us in those years. Everything that happened was not dreadful or horrific — and if even if they were, God was yet on the throne controlling the situation.
Let us move forward in 2022 remembering that some great things happened.
Remember how even though you were exposed to the Covid-19 virus, you escaped getting fatally ill. Remember the time you spent in devotion with your family members and reconnected with your Father, who delivered you. Remember how uplifting were the phone calls you got from a lonely friend in quarantine. Remember the calls you made while you were staying in and thought of a friend whom you had not spoken to in a while.
Think of the money that you saved by not going out to eat as often as you would have if it had not been for the pandemic. Some of us perfected the recipe for that pound cake. One of my friends perfected the icing for the caramel cake he has been cooking every year. Many of us learned more about our spouses and now have a better understanding of how the other one operates. Many of us are now in touch with long-distant family members on a daily basis. Many of us learned more about ourselves by spending time meditating and speaking with our Creator.
I have only scratched the surface of the blessings during those years. Let us take those parts of the past years with us as a security blanket given to us by our Father.