Several months ago, I was overcome with the heavy desire to touch the surface profiles of some of the people who are showing their courageous nature, which is referred to by some as the best self, during these turbulent times.
I simply began by mentioning that former President John Kennedy had written a book about eight individuals who had put it all on the line to take a stand on particular issues at different periods in our American political history.
Several individuals were lifted up as examples, and then I began to realize that everyone had not read “Profiles in Courage.” So, I shall take a step back and begin at the beginning.
The purpose of the profiles in courage series is to shine a light on individuals who have put forth that part of self that many of us forget we all have within us. The best self is available for each of us to show forth.
Before doing so we may need to sit down on the floor and lament, not only about America but about our individual selves.
One Man in Blue who was so beaten down by the insurrectionists in the U.S. Capitol was reported to have sat down on the floor and cried with uncontrollable tears streaming down his face. As he was being held by another officer, he lamented, “What just happened? Is this America? Is this America?” He continued to lament by saying, “This day I have been called a pig, a traitor, and a N…er and have been beaten with American flag poles with the flags still attached.” He and the other Man in Blue concluded that day by saying, “Yes, this is America”.
Many people looked at the scenes from Jan. 6 and quickly said, “This is not who we are.” Many of us responded by saying, “Yes, this is the America that some of us have always known. When did it change?”
Courage has no color, so one must disregard the fact that all of the courageous men mentioned in the Kennedy book were white men. It does not diminish the main point of the book, which is that during trying times the world needs people of noble character. Most of us know that courageous individuals come in all sizes and color.
In order to hold on to our democracy one must have courageous beliefs about it.
Democracy is a developing organism. As Kennedy wrote, “living and growing and inspiring (as it) puts its faith in the people — faith that the people will not simply elect men who will represent their views ably and faithfully, but also elect men who will exercise their conscientious judgment — faith that the people will not condemn those whose devotion to principle leads them to unpopular courses, but will reward courage, respect honor and ultimately recognize right.”
In earlier essays I lifted up state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis, U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. Also, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his chief operating officer Gabriel Sterling, who said, “We were just following the law, following the process ... doing our jobs.” The fact that they were mentioned earlier in the process does not lessen the impact of what they did and, hopefully, will continue to do.
“The stories of past courage ... can teach, they can offer hope, they can provide inspiration. But they cannot supply courage itself. For this each man must look into his own soul,” Kennedy wrote.
Heroic men and women have always been among us. Thanks be to Our Father, just as the Word says the poor will be with us always, so will courageous people. No one person sees them all and no one person knows them all.
Therefore, several months ago, I posted a request on Facebook asking individuals who saw others who fit the profile to share their bios with us. Marlene Debo who lives out of state shared her list. A few others shared people of the past, but my desire was to look at 2020 local profiles.
Many times, we cannot see the greatness of people who are close to us. We miss seeing that quality in those directly in our face. Maybe we feel that because we are close to them they cannot be great but, as Kennedy said, “Without belittling the courage with which men have died, we should not forget those acts of courage with which men have lived.”
These individuals may be a sister or brother, a mother or father. This individual may be a next-door neighbor who has sat down on the floor lamenting in order to find and put forth his or her best self — at which point the individual will “reward courage, respect honor and ultimately recognize right.”