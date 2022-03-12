It is women’s history month once again and, as long-time readers of this column will know, we always dedicate some time and recognition to the remarkable contribution of women to the history of the human race.
Due to the fact that we are potentially facing a third world war, thanks to the vain vagaries of impotent men, we will dedicate this column to the remembrance of some remarkable warrior women.
The current Russian invasion of Ukraine is not the first time some foreigner has sought to conquer a people for dubious reasons, not by a long shot. The reasons vary somewhat, greed often serves as the impetus, but on many occasions powerful men will wreak untold havoc on the world for no other reason then to get even for having to play with a three-point-five-inch floppy in a solid-state hard drive world.
Vladimir Putin falls into the latter category, I suspect. But if I were Putin, or one of his poor unfortunate conscripts, I would be far more afraid of Ukrainian women then of the Ukrainian army. There are few creatures more dangerous than a woman defending her home, as the example we discuss today will prove.
Nancy Morgan Hart was living in Georgia during the American Revolution. While little is known of her early life, some say she was from Pennsylvania, while others say she was from North Carolina, most agree that she was a woman of remarkable courage, a very effective hunter, and deadly with a gun.
They say that her Cherokee neighbors referred to her as “War Woman.” If that is true, she was an extraordinary woman indeed, as “War Woman” is a title of great respect and very hard to earn. Especially for a non-Indian. Whether the Cherokee called her “War Woman” or not, one thing is for sure — she earned that title the night six Redcoats showed up at her house, killed her last turkey, and then had the unmitigated gall to demand that she cook it for them.
Arrogant foolishness, another character flaw commonly found among weak men in powerful positions. (Remember that kings may bestow titles, but only strength of character imparts true nobility).
With a smile that stopped far short of her eyes, Nancy Hart took the first step along the path that would lead to the death of the six arrogant Englishmen who invaded her home. She first began plying them with copious amounts of good Georgia moonshine. The six Englishmen, secure in their arrogance, delivered themselves as flies to Lady Spider’s web.
While the exact facts will probably never be known, tradition generally agrees on the outcome. After the Redcoats realized the perilousness of their position and attempted to regain the initiative, Nancy Hart shot two of them and hanged the other four from nearby trees.
Weak men rarely accord women the respect that is their due. Often at their own peril. Russia would be wise to remember this. The news is full of stories of refugees fleeing the invasion; that is what sells papers and garners website clicks. But underneath the headlines there are stories of brave Ukrainian women returning from vacations in Paris and Milan to fight with their men.
To guard their homes and the birthright of their children. They will be there to bandage wounds, to keep their men strong, and they will be there to kill enemies the men could never reach. These are the fighters who will ultimately deliver to Putin, and the floppy drives like him, a very simple message: There is a big difference between the man in charge and the woman who knows what is going on.
This women’s history month, let us pray for Ukraine, and for all people who struggle against tyranny and oppression.
Let us pray for the women who weep over the graves of good men. And let us praise the good women who put evil men in their graves.