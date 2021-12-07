Doesn’t it seem like someone else is always lucky enough to get those cool finds? And you’re not?
It seems like someone else is always stumbling across those treasures and cool finds.
I’ve taken the liberty of listing a few of the things I’ve always wanted to be lucky enough to come across but never have. Meanwhile people seem to find or get them all the time.
1. Large shark teeth — It seems like people find shark teeth at the beach all the time. But I never do. I’ll see friends posting photos to social media of those huge shark teeth they just happened to come across. You know, the large black megalodon teeth the size of your fist. I actively search for them to no avail and they just step on them while walking on the beach, apparently. They’ll say “I was just sitting in my chair on the beach and I felt something with my toes.” Bam! Megalodon tooth. Meanwhile I’ve got scuba gear, a snorkel, a flashlight and a net and I still have never found one.
Now I did a quick Google search on where’s the best places to find megalodon teeth and it says the bottom of creeks in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. I guess I’ve been looking in the wrong places this whole time. As far as beaches go, Venice, Florida, specifically Caspersen Beach is known as the shark’s tooth capital of the world. So if anyone wants to go, holler at me.
2. Arrowheads — Have y’all ever found an actual Native American arrowhead? I haven’t but it seems like one of the coolest things to find because it was probably made by someone hundreds or even thousands of years ago. And to think the last person to hold that arrowhead was probably its maker and they depended on it for food or protection. I imagine that if I found one I would wonder if the person lost it hunting or was it in battle?
I’ve never found one and have always wanted to. I know folks who have been lucky enough to find one. I always make sure to look around when I’m outdoors but I’m not sure if I’m looking in the right places. Once again I consulted Google on the best places to find arrowheads and here’s what it said: Arrowheads are made out of stone, so they tend to move along the bottom of the river just like other rocks and gravel. Spend time looking for arrowheads in the gravel bars and other rocky areas. Look along the water line as well as just inside the water line.
So if y’all see me and my dog Banjo diggin’ in a creek somewhere near here, we’re hunting for arrowheads.
3. Extremely valuable yard sale treasures -- Ever watch Antiques Roadshow? There’s always some lady on there who picked up a $5 framed picture of a boat at a yard sale because she thought it would look good in her “nautical themed” bathroom. Well it turns out it’s an original Van Gogh and it’s worth a million dollars. Or some guy will show up with a toy car he got for a dollar on the side of the road and it turns out to have been the favorite childhood toy of President Teddy Roosevelt. So it’s worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. That’s never happened to me. I’ve made a few bucks from stuff I found at sales but never found anything of monumental value. Maybe one day.
4. Free shrimp at Captain D’s: Don’t laugh. This is just as valuable, rare and elusive of a treasure as the things I’ve previously mentioned. For those who don’t know, Captain D’s in Rome has (or had) a promotion where if the employee working the drive-thru line didn’t suggest 5 butterfly shrimp before they gave you your total, then you’d get those 5 butterfly shrimp for free. But it’s NEVER happened to me. I’ve gone there so many times hoping that the employee would be so busy that they’d slip up. Or that they’d have that one momentary lapse of judgement and the free shrimp would be mine, but it’s never happened. Has anyone in Rome ever gotten the free shrimp at Captain D’s?
5. Money in a pocket -- How many times have your friends or family members found a $20 bill or a $50 bill in a random pocket after putting on a coat or a pair of pants? It’s never happened to me. Maybe because I just don’t have lots of cash floating around that I can forget about. I gotta keep up with every penny. But some folks just leave stray bills in their pockets, forget about them, and months later can put on a coat and boom they’ve got cash. The only thing I find in my pockets is chicken nuggets I put there for safekeeping and forgot about them.
6. Foul balls -- Who are these folks catching foul balls at baseball games? I’ve sat in just about every section of a ball park over the years. I have yet to catch a foul ball. But people catch them all the time. It’s like the ball never comes to the section I’m in. And I’m looking for them. I’m ready to catch them. But no. They always land near some guy on his cellphone who’s not even paying attention to the game. I once wrestled a foul ball away from a 4-year-old child and there was some satisfaction to that but it’s not the same as actually catching it out of the air with your bare hands.
Perhaps my time will come.