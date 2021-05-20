As we start to return to life as we knew it before the pandemic, I find myself involved in conversations with fellow high school classmates about planning some type of 41-year reunion.
We were starting the process of planning our 40-year reunion when the pandemic hit. Like so many other events, this needed to be put on hold. Of course, canceling a high school reunion is insignificant compared to the sacrifices made by so many during this period. Far too many gave up far more than a chance to hang out with high school classmates.
My high school class has stayed very connected over the years. After college, many returned to the New York area while many others found themselves spread across the globe. In a class of 800 it is expected that small groups might stay in touch, but our class has maintained a stronger connection. Reunions are held every five years, with other events periodically. Participation has been strong. Social media has played a big role.
Classmates will often help each other revel in their successes and console them in their despair. While my class is certainly not unique, I do believe it is the exception rather than the rule. There was no special circumstance that created any special bond between us. It has simply developed organically.
As we are in graduation season, I am thinking about the Class of 2021. They have a unique shared experience which may serve as a glue that binds them together in a way that other classes are not.
Although all students experienced the pandemic education experience, for seniors it is their final memory of high school, while other classes will go back to a traditional school experience.
Students had to adjust to interacting with each other, and their teachers, in a whole new way. Staying in touch with their friends required doing so at a distance, rather than having in-person shared experiences. It required new ways of building camaraderie.
Senior year has certain rites of passage — some sanctioned, some not — that make it a special year. Many of these have either been canceled or drastically changed. Only time will tell if this works to build stronger ties among the students or pushes them further apart as they enter the next chapter of their lives, wherever that path leads them.
High school has an enormous impact on our lives long after we graduate. We often don’t even realize its impact for years, or even decades.
The lessons we learn and the relationships we develop stay with us throughout the rest of our lives. I know this is the case for me. We may not know the full impact of the pandemic on students for a very long time. It is something that will certainly be studied, and hopefully useful knowledge will be gained.
Students, parents, and teachers have all had to adjust to the new education reality of this past year. Young people are typically very resilient, and most were able to adjust. They will also likely easily fall back into traditional routines when the time comes.
To the Class of 2021 from schools near and far I say, “Congratulations, and best of luck in whatever the future holds for you.” To the Stuyvesant High School Class of 1980 I say, “Thanks for the memories and hope to see many of you soon.”