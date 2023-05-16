I had the pleasure of speaking to a lady a few days ago and I came away from our conversation a little more energized and a little ashamed at how much I take for granted.
The lady in question is 70 years old. Her name is Laine. I do believe she has more energy than most 30-year-olds I know.
She kayaks, camps, is a River Keeper for the area she lives in, rides horses, participates in river cleanups with Keep Georgia Beautiful and has participated in a program called Becoming an Outdoors Woman, which is put on by the DNR.
Through that program she’s been boar hunting in the Okefenokee (yup, she killed a boar) and camped on Sapelo Island. She’s shot muskets and learned archery. The program even taught her to build a survival shelter in case she ever needs it.
I was astounded by all the adventures Laine takes on. And by all the activities, particularly outdoor activities, she jumps head-first into.
“Severo, when I was a little girl my daddy would say ‘Laine, you wanna go...’ and I’d jump up and say YES! before he even told me what we were doing. I couldn’t wait to go wherever it was and do whatever there was to do,” she told me. “
And then she said the words that I now associate with her.
“You only get one turn.”
“When you start aging — I don’t say maturing, I say aging — you start realizing that you only get one turn,” she said to me. “I’m making the most of my turn.”
I know that’s just common sense. I know people have always said that. But somehow to hear her say it made it so clear to me. We often are so busy living day-to-day that we forget we only get one turn on this earth. The days and weeks and years slip by so quickly and, before you know it, it’s too late to do all the things we said we’d try. Or go to the places we always said we wanted to go. Or do the things we promised ourselves we’d do.
Laine says she never lets an opportunity pass her by. Because... well, because you only get one turn.
So while I sit here and complain that my back is a little sore or that I’m tired and I’ll pass on going to so-and-so or maybe next time I’ll take that trip, Laine is diving headfirst into a cold, crystal clear creek somewhere or looking up at the stars from her campsite in the woods. Or she’s paddling through the morning mist on some quiet Georgia river before the rest of the world wakes up.
While we’re binge watching some show on Netflix for hours and hours, Laine is making the most of the one life she’s been given. She’s picking up trash on a riverbank because “you’re exercising and getting a workout and doing something worthwhile,” she says. “It’s an excellent opportunity to do good and be outdoors.”
In fact, just a few weeks ago Laine was paddling the Satilla River with a couple gal pals, one 65 and one 75.
“We paddled on the river and then set up camp where we felt like it,” she said. “Screw the alligators. This is our river too.”
In June she’ll camp on the Savannah River with Georgia River Network.
I’m so impressed and humbled by how fearless she seems to be. Adventure awaits, just around the next corner, and Laine won’t be left behind.
And then she said something else that coming from her sounded extremely profound. She said “One time I read something that has stayed with me and they’re sort of words that I live by — ‘Do not regret growing old. Many have been denied the privilege’.”
And boy when she said that I felt like my head was spinning.
It’s as if she’s living her life to the absolute fullest because there are some who never got the chance to enjoy growing older. Age isn’t a negative for Laine. It’s a gift. It’s a privilege. And I feel like in her mind, she’d be doing a disservice to all those folks who would have given anything for the CHANCE to grow old.
So I don’t mean to sound all preachy. This is more of a reminder to myself than anything else.
I know we have to go to work. We’ve got bills and kids and responsibilities and soccer practice and swim lessons and ballet. We’ve got meetings and conference calls. We need to get over to the grocery store.
But if you get a moment, enjoy the world. What I mean by that is, get outside and take in nature. Your Netflix shows will be there when you get back.
Listen to the birds, walk through the woods, dip your feet in a creek. Go fishing, go kayaking, walk on a trail, ride a bike. We all have different levels of fitness, different time constraints and different resources. Do what you can. But do something.
There may come a day when you WISH you could be paddling on a river. There may come a day when you won’t be able to hike up that hill.
Jump at the chance to go on an adventure. And do it now.
Make the most of your one turn. Laine sure is.