Last year I came up with an imaginary country music album inspired by Rome.
I called the album “I Left My Heart in Lindale” and included 20 tracks inspired by people and places in and around our community.
What got me thinking about it, as I stated in my previous column, is that there’s a country song about Cedartown. It’s a Waylon Jennings song. In fact, the entire album is named “Cedartown, Georgia” and the title track is about a fellow who meets a girl in Cedartown and he has to walk nearly three miles to court her. Well, he marries her and takes her back to New Orleans and they get a little house in the French Quarter. He gets a job loading bales on a steamboat but all she does is sleep and primp. Then she goes out on the town.
Well, one day he sees her out with “a tall long dandy from Canebreak” and do you know that girl just walked right past him like he didn’t even exist? He goes and buys a gun from a pawnshop and he kills her and puts her on a train back to Cedartown.
So why can’t we have our own country songs and country albums?
These were the tracks on my first album.
1. I Left my Heart in Lindale
2. Horseleg Life on a Celanese Budget
3. Beer Barrel Blues
4. I Put the Sad in Saddle Mountain
5. I Went to the Brewhouse and Now I’m in the Doghouse
6. How Long Does It Take to Elect a Sheriff?
7. No Parkin’ on Broad — this one has some cuss words in it
8. Cryin’ at the Clocktower
9. Possom Trot Sunset
10. I Met my Baby at the Bargain Hunt
11. Mama was a Kingston Cutie
12. I Got Sammy and She Got Rich
13. Snowflakes in the Summer (The Floyd County Weather Song)
14. Fouche Gap Fever — this one isn’t safe for radio play
15. My Booger Hollow Beauty
16. I’m Goin’ Back to Shannon
17. Cold, Cold Water (Ode to Cave Spring)
18. The Battle of Brushy Branch
19. Lay Me Down on Myrtle Hill
20. Skytop Saturday Night — this one also isn’t safe for radio play
It’s been a year since I wrote that column and surprisingly, no record executives have come knocking on my door. But I know songwriting success doesn’t always happen overnight. So I haven’t let that put an end to my country music dreams.
I’d like to announce that I’m ready to release my sophomore album. I’ve grown and matured a lot since last year and I think that’s reflected in the titles of the tracks on the new album.
1. Dirt Track Darlin’ (The Rome Speedway song)
2. Annexation leads to Vexation
3. When’s it gonna stop raining?
4. A Cold Day in May
5. Don’t Drink the Water
6. She drove through the Bojangles and wrecked my heart
7. Get ‘Em Fixed (The animal control anthem)
8. Everybody on Everett Springs
9. Too many pot holes, too little pot
10. A one-bedroom on Chateau
11. Mussolini had Nothing to do With it (The wolf song)
12. I Might be Bankrupt but I Live on Broad
13. Making Memories at the Cottis Inn
14. She Said ‘I’m Going to Giggity’s and You Can Stay at Home’
15. He Took Me To Provinos For My Birthday
16. My Baby Loves The Landmark
17. The Fountain’s Turned On, Mama, Let’s Go Downtown
If you’ve got any suggestions for future song titles about Rome and Floyd County, I’d love to hear them.