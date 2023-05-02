I’ve come up with some really amazing business ideas that could benefit Rome. Do I have any advanced business degrees? Do I have experience in the business sector? No. But I promise these are genius ideas.
If you’re an entrepreneur or an investor, take notes because I’ve compiled a list of very cool and lucrative business ideas for Rome and Floyd County and it’s a goldmine.
Thank me later.
1. More car washes. 27 carwashes is simply not enough for one community. How can we possibly keep every single vehicle in Floyd County sparkling clean if we don’t have a carwash on every street? We cannot allow our children to grow up in a society where free vacuums aren’t available within a 50-yard radius of them at all times.
2. A revolving restaurant. This is my buddy Blake’s idea. You know how Rome people LOVE to flock to the opening of a restaurant on the very first day it opens even if it’s a restaurant we already have in town? Well his idea is to bank on that need to line up for hours to get into a new restaurant the very day it opens. Here’s the idea. You open a restaurant but only for a couple weeks. Then you shut it down and simply open another one in that very same location. That will ensure that your restaurant will always be packed because Rome residents are addicted to going to new restaurants. It’s like heroin to them.
3. Puppy mills. What this county needs is more puppy mills and backyard breeders. We absolutely must have more irresponsible people who care more about making a quick buck than about the welfare of the animals OR about the county’s pet overpopulation problem. We need folks who will have dozens of dogs living in deplorable conditions who simply pump out puppies like it’s a production line. Then they slap the name “teacup” or “doodle” on it and charge several hundred to several thousand dollars for them. This is a special request from me: Can y’all please breed more doodles and more unusual hybrids of doodles? America does not have enough of them. I’d like to see a Possum-Bobcat-Doodle as well as a Coyote-Groundhog-Doddle. They’re hypoallergenic and have the best temperaments.
4. A driving academy. Lord, this place would make millions if it’s marketed right. Here are some of the courses that should be offered:
What is a turn lane and when should I use it?
I should only drive a massive SUV if I know how to park it.
Why am I in the left lane going 25 miles per hour?
Car line etiquette.
If I hold up traffic trying to turn on to Broad Street at the busiest time of day will I risk my soul to eternal damnation? The answer is yes.
Should I risk the life of other drivers by sitting out in the road just so I can be in the drive-thru line to get Zaxbys? The answer is no.
I saw one snowflake on my windshield. Is it the end of times?
Raindrops and panic attacks. How to drive in wet conditions.
5. More Mexican restaurants. I will not rest until every street and county road has a Mexican restaurant on it. We cannot deprive our citizens of the life-giving queso and frozen margaritas they desire. No Rome child will go without complimentary chips and salsa and a side of sour cream. Not on my watch.
6. A customer service academy. Never in our lifetime has this been a more needed business. We could all (meaning me too) use some brushing up on our customer service training and etiquette. And you know who should be the instructors at this academy? Chick Fil A employees. In only a matter of days they’ll have us all smiling and being polite to even the most Karen of Karens. We’ll be apologizing for things that aren’t even our fault and saying “my pleasure.” The world would be a nicer place if we all had the customer service training that Chick Fil A employees do.
7. Bojangles food truck. I’m sure this is something we gotta take up with Corporate. But imagine not having to wait in the drive-thru line on a Saturday or Sunday morning to get you a gravy biscuit or those seasoned fries. Better yet, you could have the Bojangles food truck at your special event, concerts, festivals, wedding receptions. Do you know how cool that would be? I mean I’m biased because I think Bojangles hung the dang moon but I think lots of other people would back me up on this.
8. A kid drop-off zone. What this town needs is an enclosed perimeter where frustrated and exhausted parents can simply drop their kids off any time of night or day when they need a break. This doesn’t have to be some fancy facility with activities and vendors and safety. Just throw up some chicken wire around a big field. Get some water troughs in there and maybe some old tractor tires. If it had a creek running through it, that would be even better. The kids can will entertain themselves and maybe learn some survival skills. Kids today are too coddled anyway. We could call it something fun like “Playland” or “Adventure Island” or “Mommy Needs a Drink.” It would be open 24 hours a day for drop-off and pick-up. You’d pay $5 per kid with no time limit on how long you leave them there. Are they supervised? No. Are they safe? Probably not. Do you care? At this point, it’s in the Lord’s hands.
Do you have any other suggestions for businesses that would do well in Rome? Let’s hear ‘em.