If you missed the Harbor House Adult Spelling Bee, then you missed out on some great entertainment.
There were costumes, there was laughter, there was cheering, and of course it was all in support of one of the community’s most important organizations.
So many locals teamed up to participate in the Bee, which was held Friday at the DeSoto Theatre. It was a fundraiser for Harbor House Child Advocacy Center.
And before I go any further I’d like to say a special thank you to those businesses and individuals who donated to the event even if they couldn’t participate or attend.
Just a few of the many names who participated included the city’s Doug Walker, Darlington’s Brent Bell, Sheriff Dave Roberson, Brooke Brinson, Jackson Abercrombie, Wendy Davis, The Sexual Assault Center’s Kim King, Ghee Wilson, Tina Brinson, TRED’s Julie Smith, Kevin Van Der Horn, Holly Sutton, and even a team of Rome News-Tribune employees — John Bailey, myself, Adam Carey and Alex Farrer.
There were about 20 teams in all. The first few rounds got the teams spelling easy to intermediate words, to test their spelling accuracy but also their speed. Teams that spelled their words correctly the quickest got extra points. It was funny to see folks rushing to write down their words on a dry-erase board then fling their hands up in the air to signal that they were done. Even easy words become tough when the pressure’s on to spell them quickly, knowing others are doing the exact same thing.
Only a couple teams advanced from each group, based on their points. Teams also advanced who raised the most money prior to the event. I believe it was teams from Darlington School and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office who raised the most funds.
The words got a lot tougher in the next rounds. There are about seven teams left at this point and from here on out, if you misspelled a word you were eliminated... unless you got “saved” by a donation from someone in the audience.
And I should point out here that Harbor House staffer Brie Bishop was the official “caller” for the night. That’s not a job I envy. She had to try to pronounce dozens and dozens of words correctly in front of hundreds of people. This had to have been a lot of pressure. I’m sure she probably had never even seen some of those words before. So my respect to Brie for taking on that unenviable task.
The RN-T team came in fourth but I’m declaring a moral victory since we were the last team to get a word wrong in the elimination round, meaning we were the last team to need “saving.” Had it been an ACTUAL Bee, teams would have been eliminated before we were, since they couldn’t simply be bought back in. However, since this WAS a fundraiser and all the money goes to Harbor House, I can’t be too mad about that rule. It made for a roller coaster of emotions when teams thought they were done and suddenly they were given another chance.
I can’t remember everyone who donated to save teams but I do know that District Attorney Leigh Patterson, Tina Brinson, the city’s Becky Smyth and 911’s Sommer Robinson all donated very generously to help teams stay on stage and continue spelling.
That money goes a long way in helping Harbor House provide extremely important services to children who may have been the victims of sexual or severe physical abuse.
The event was organized and run by Harbor House staff including Executive Director Allen Babcock, CASA Director Gina Montgomery as well as staff members Kevin Hall, Sarah Metroka, Alex Quarles and Brie Bishop. And they should be commended for putting on such a fun event. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes at an event like this including sound, tech support, lighting, and concessions, not to mention all the on-stage logistics. This was a big undertaking and they handled it well.
This is one of our community’s events that I hope gets bigger and better each year. Please consider participating or attending next year. This is something families can enjoy together. There were a few kids in the audience who were having as much fun as the grownups. And that was great to see.