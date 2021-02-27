I’ve been doing a little bit of digging into our family history the last few weeks while reading and writing about the love letters my grandparents exchanged. My Aunt Kris and her daughter Tracy have continued to search for details about their wedding, and I hope that some interesting details may be uncovered.
It is amazing what you can find when you simply start looking, isn’t it?
When I was young, Dad had a metal detector and I can remember the excitement I felt over the possibilities of what he might discover in his hobby efforts. I asked him what he remembers as his most interesting find and it turns out it didn’t involve the detector, at all.
He once asked permission to dig in an old trash pile on a friend’s property in the Silver Creek area and found a metal South Carolina keychain driver’s license from 1957.
One of the most interesting things about these kinds of finds is the questions that immediately come to mind. Who did the driver’s license belong to and how did it end up in a trash pile in Silver Creek, Georgia? Did the person move to the area and no longer need the South Carolina license? Were there metal keychain driver’s licenses everywhere at the time, or just in South Carolina? How long was that a thing?
Dad’s curiosity about finding things from the past certainly rubbed off on me. Our childhood friends who lived in Hiawassee had a large hill behind their home, and my friend and I discovered mounds in the woods that we were sure had to be Native American graves. One day we spent hours digging into one of them, convinced that we would find artifacts worth millions.
What we found, instead, was a long and dirty afternoon together, theorizing about the lives of those who came before us. We also found one perfectly oval “rock” that we were sure had been a tool of some sort, until my friend tested its strength against another rock and it fell apart in her hands.
It is fascinating to imagine the stories that might accompany found objects from an unknown past and, honestly, no one I know is better at that than Marlon Brumbelow.
I have learned about Marlon’s adventures through our fellow membership in a Facebook group called Rome Georgia History and Memories. He has posted some of the most interesting stories of his discoveries while metal detecting in the Floyd County area.
Marlon grew up in Rome and spent most of his life here, so his knowledge of the history of the area helps him to speculate about the significance of items he finds. He is specifically seeking relics from the Civil War in his hunts in Floyd and Bartow counties, and finds that old home places are great sources for those and other relics of the past.
You wouldn’t believe some of the stuff he has found.
He has recently been searching on property belonging to Russell and Stephanie McClanahan. Their home was built in 1871 and Russell told me the hilltop land was the site of an earthen fort that was used by both Union and Confederate troops during the war.
Marlon did, in fact, find some artifacts from the Civil War activity. But, in his endeavors he also discovered an old college class ring.
He couldn’t read the name inscribed inside, but when Russell took a look, he immediately recognized his father’s name and college alma mater. His father attended Oglethorpe University before he was called to serve in World War II, and Russell didn’t recall that he wore the class ring from his time there.
And so, Russell called his sister and, to his surprise, she remembered a day years ago when their father walked into the house and announced that he had lost that very ring.
I had the pleasure of getting to know Russell’s father, Cliff McClanahan, before his death at 97 in 2014, and as I read this story I couldn’t help but imagine how excited he would be to know the ring had been recovered. He was quite a character and I know that his enthusiasm for the find would surely be animated.
What a fascinating turn of events that lead to its retrieval, too. Marlon set out in hopes of finding relics of the Civil War and in the process discovered a World War II era ring that the family didn’t even know they should hope to find.
I guess the only thing more interesting than a mystery solved is the solving of a mystery that was a mystery in itself. Sometimes we seek one thing and find another.
My search for an understanding about my grandparents’ courtship has uncovered details about my family that I hadn’t even thought to ask.
I have discovered that my grandfather, Tom Sheppard, was one of 13 children and his father, Jeff Sheppard, before him, was one of 13, as well. I’ve learned that Jeff had three wives and those 13 children gave them 29 grandchildren.
Jeff had two brothers, John and Bill, who were killed in the Civil War and the family tree is loaded with many, many branches without even showing all the children of my generation.
The search for one thing has led me to so many questions about so many other things, as well as answers to questions I didn’t know I had.
The moral of this sweet story is the encouragement to seek in all areas of life, because you never know what you might discover. Life is forever about discovery, even in our later years, because there is no end to the things we don’t know.
And what we can learn that we didn’t know we didn’t know, is infinite.