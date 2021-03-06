Sometimes I find myself most interested in the people who have been dubbed the “tough ones to reach.” The goal: to stir up a response and see that soft underbelly exposed just enough that the individual resembles a human being again. For many, it’s been a long night.
Wisdom and timing are of the essence any time we deal with people, and any kindness we extend to others we should first be extending to ourselves, but I try to keep my heart open to the right opportunities should they arrive. There have been a chosen few who have come after me in my times of need. We extend the grace that’s been given to us.
Some people turn quickly from the ones who seem indifferent. Maybe there doesn’t seem much point. But not everyone sees the promise — the seed of potential just about to bloom in that person. They miss it. Things will often seem dead and over right before they erupt into new life and soar.
And spring IS coming.
Love always hopes. Love endures. Love believes. Love sees.
It may not be an easy task, and it is often inconvenient, but there is great reward in reaching the ones who believe themselves to be beyond reach. Usually we mistake simply existing on our journey, wondering as we wander, for being lost. We aren’t lost. We might not be quite sure yet where to land, but for goodness sakes — never lost.
Only people with motives will tell you that you are lost — they want to be the great enlighteners who take credit for helping you get found. Beware those dishonest manipulators who flash quick answers and remedies, never truly taking an interest in who it is that you are, valuing your essence. They only seek to serve themselves. A good litmus test: “True love is this: that a man (or woman) would lay down his life for his friends.”
The most peculiar among us contain the greatest undiscovered treasures. Find out what it takes to reach them. Invest in their lives. Take time to find out what moves them, and move them — stir those immobilized souls. They need a friend.
And when you find yourself stagnant, someone will come.
Ebb and flow, ebb and flow — someone will come and stir you and welcome you back into the land of the living as well.
We all need one another. We are the waves that rush in and rush out.
EVERYONE is necessary.
“On the outskirts of every agony sits some observant fellow who points.” — Virginia Woolf, The Waves