I spent some of the summer of 2001 fighting a sea monster alongside my closest friends — primarily my two brothers and four cousins. We engaged our foe with valor and cunning that is rarely seen in young boys. Hercules slayed the Hydra, Gandalf fought the Balrog, and St. George killed the dragon. We battled the Prehistoric Turtle Beast.
Strictly speaking, it wasn’t a sea monster. I suppose it wasn’t a sea either. The Prehistoric Turtle Beast lived in the deepest hole in the creek that flowed through the back pastures of our family’s farm. If you asked me how deep the hole was I would tell you it was unfathomable, but if you bothered to fathom it would probably be around 7 feet, depending on how much mud had washed in with the last big rain.
The Prehistoric Turtle Beast took up residence in the creek in the summer of 2001, which was a problem for us because that particular hole was the finest swimming hole on our creek. We discovered it the summer before when we intrepidly ventured upstream from our previous swimming hole — a journey we made in the spirit of Lewis and Clark, adventurers from the distant past who shared our spirit of courage and purpose. We discovered the swimming hole like our fathers had the generation before us and their fathers had before them. I don’t know why we didn’t pass down the location to subsequent generations.
Actually, I do. Our swimming hole was paradise to 10-13-year-old boys, but it is a parent’s nightmare. It is filled with sticks, some of which are sharp. The water is murky. There is a 10-foot bank that you can jump from into the 7 feet of murky water with the sharp sticks.
Also, there were sometimes Prehistoric Turtle Beasts at the bottom.
I suppose our parents hoped the swimming hole would stay lost so that the subsequent generation of Barnes boys would not risk their lives living out the happy foolishness of childhood in such a dangerous setting. But we found it, and our joy increased when we found it. Of course, so did our foolishness. My brothers and cousins have all made it into adulthood because God delivered us from our foolishness. He also delivered us from the Prehistoric Turtle Beast.
On an early trip to the swimming hole in the summer of 2001, we first saw the beast lift his ancient head from the muddy water. When we saw it we knew why sailors of bygone ages had feared the Kraken and Leviathan! Its jaws opened and we saw into an amphibious maw that could eat children whole and drag boats down to the muddy depths.
At the very least, it might have bitten us badly enough that we had to tell an adult and then we wouldn’t be allowed to keep using the swimming hole. There is more than one way for a monster to take away what you love.
Rational and well-behaved children would have told an adult about the Prehistoric Turtle Beast. They would have realized that they had to give up playing in that part of the creek, at least for a while, while a creature of the natural world took up residence in its habitat.
We, by God’s good favor, were not such children. We were wild and in possession of that peculiar mix of bravery and foolishness that graces adolescence. Beyond that, our parents had read us the right books and told us the right stories. We knew a sea monster when we saw it.
We did battle with the Prehistoric Turtle Beast in the summer of 2001. We used every weapon at our disposal to slay him or drive him from our beloved swimming hole. It never worked and so we swam anyway, in open defiance of the beast. From time to time he would raise his head and chase us from the waters, but we would eventually return. We knew from Sunday School that we were to subdue the earth and we reckoned that included standing up to monsters.
As I said, we had been told the right sort of stories.
The prehistoric turtle beast, of course, goes by another name. It was an Alligator Snapping Turtle. It was not the biggest I would encounter as my adventures took me from the creek in the back pastures to bigger waterways. None of that changed the fear and wonder it put in me as a child.
When you are a child, you live in a world of sea monsters. This is because you are wise and can see things for what they are.
Recently, I went with my wife and girls to the beach. Like any good dad, I swam out beyond where my feet touched the sand and floated in the rolling sea. When your feet leave the seafloor, you again become aware of the things that lurk beneath the waters; creatures with teeth and fins that you cannot see. We have names for these creatures but when you are floating in the sea, names like sharks and orcas and giant squid leave the pages of science textbooks and find their proper place beside the Kraken and the Leviathan and the Prehistoric Turtle Beast.
Our world is more glorious than we know. When I was a child I recognized the wonder of the world. I felt the thrill that God had placed me in a world inhabited by strange and thrilling creatures. As I grew, I learned their names and in doing so became confused about the nature of our world, but in my best moments I can think of creation through childlike eyes and see things with better clarity.
We are creatures living in a world of wonder, a world of sea monsters, a world that reflects our Creator’s glory and holiness.
Praise the Lord from the Earth, you great sea creatures and all deeps! — Psalm 148:7